Graves County opened up their weather postponed season on Friday night by taking a trip to Lyon County to take on the Lyons. A fast-paced and physical battle ended in favor of the Eagles in an 8-1 decision with a goal filled second half.

Junior forward Eddie Romero got things going for the visiting team, but not before 15 minutes had ticked off the clock. He sent the ball soaring into the back of the net to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.

