Graves County opened up their weather postponed season on Friday night by taking a trip to Lyon County to take on the Lyons. A fast-paced and physical battle ended in favor of the Eagles in an 8-1 decision with a goal filled second half.
Junior forward Eddie Romero got things going for the visiting team, but not before 15 minutes had ticked off the clock. He sent the ball soaring into the back of the net to give the Eagles the 1-0 lead.
Lyon County quickly answered back when senior Walker Suitor scored on a free kick from just shy of the midfield mark. He cleared a swarm of Graves County defenders and right past the reach of the Eagles goal keeper to even the score.
That score remained even until the three minute mark when Romero struck once again to take the 2-1 lead. They would hold onto that lead heading into halftime, giving them momentum for the second 40 minutes of play.
That momentum carried over in the form of six Eagle goals.
Ryan Hayden started the scoring again for Graves County with 23 minutes to go in the game. Just two minutes later Luis Romero added another to make it a 4-1 game as the Eagles quickly built their lead. The quicker the goals came for the Eagles, the more eager they seemed to be to run up the score.
With 19 minutes left to play, Ethan Upton made it a 5-1 game and just four minutes later John Pardo upped it to 6-1 with a goal of his own.
Of course while the Eagles were busy scoring, the Lyons were doing all they could to keep the ball in their possession and put the ball in their opposing net. Graves County goalkeeper Carsyn Capiz, despite letting one slip past him in the first half, didn’t let another ball sneak past him the rest of the game. He had three saves on the night thanks to quick hands and an offense that maintained control.
With just three minutes left on the clock and a five-point deficit in favor of the visiting team, the game was as good as done. Graves County wasn’t however, putting up two more goals before time expired, the first by Hayden to make his second goal of the night and the other by John Perry to seal the deal 8-1.
Graves County will be back in action on Monday, Aug. 15 on the road at St. Mary High School.
