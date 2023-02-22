The Graves County Eagles traveled to Mayfield High School on Thursday evening for the opening round of the Third District tournament with the Ballard Memorial Bombers, where the Eagles defeated the Bombers 55-52.

The first quarter of play was back-and-forth scoring and it took each team a few minutes to find their rhythms. Lukas Pigg made a layup at the end of the first quarter to put the Eagles on top 11-9. The second quarter remained back-and-forth with multiple lead changes. Neither team was able to pull away from the other, leading to the Eagles holding a 23-22 lead at halftime. Cole Mills and Braden Waller were forced to sit most of the first half in foul trouble. In the third quarter, the Eagles were able to pull away a little bit and led 42-36 heading into the fourth and final quarter of play.

