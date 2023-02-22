The Graves County Eagles traveled to Mayfield High School on Thursday evening for the opening round of the Third District tournament with the Ballard Memorial Bombers, where the Eagles defeated the Bombers 55-52.
The first quarter of play was back-and-forth scoring and it took each team a few minutes to find their rhythms. Lukas Pigg made a layup at the end of the first quarter to put the Eagles on top 11-9. The second quarter remained back-and-forth with multiple lead changes. Neither team was able to pull away from the other, leading to the Eagles holding a 23-22 lead at halftime. Cole Mills and Braden Waller were forced to sit most of the first half in foul trouble. In the third quarter, the Eagles were able to pull away a little bit and led 42-36 heading into the fourth and final quarter of play.
The intensity grew in the fourth quarter as neither team wanted their season to end but Graves held steady with their lead. With less than 30 seconds left and the Eagles leading 53-52, Luka Pigg stepped to the free throw line and sank both to put his team up 55-52. After the free throws, the Bombers got two looks at three-point shots, but neither fell leading to the Eagles victory. “They play a style that aggravates us,” head coach Jason Holland said. “Basketball is about matchups and they’re a presser and run and trap team, which speeds us up and gets us out of what we do well.”
The foul trouble continued in the second half for the Eagles which meant the bench had to step up.“Our bench was big tonight,” Holland said. “We played nine because we had to. Kace [Tubbs], defensively is tremendous. He’s the best defender on our team. He does a great job of getting into position, he’s so strong.”With the win, the Eagles advance to the Third District championship game for a contest with the Mayfield Cardinals.“The day of rest is not really that big of a deal,” Holland said. “We played nine guys tonight so I think it kind of helps us because they’ve been off for a week so maybe they’ll be rusty at the start. They jumped on us eight to nothing last time and we just can’t have an 84-foot shot and a bank shot three go in. Those are six points you just can’t have against you.”
BM: J. Birney 24, J. Smith 8, K. English 5, P. Duncan 5, K. Overstreet 5, J. Barber 4, J. Wilson 1. GC: L. Pigg 14, C. Mills 12, B. VeuCasovic 9, B. Waller 7, C. Carrico 5, D. Hayden 4, K. Tubbs 4
