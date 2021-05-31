MAYFIELD — For the fourth year in a row, the Graves County Eagles are Third District champions.
Behind six shutout innings from junior Drew Davis, the Eagles took down crosstown rival Mayfield 9-0 to once again secure the district title.
Davis got the job done for the Eagles on the mound and at the plate, striking out eight batters and allowing just five hits while driving in three runs.
Davis and the Eagles ran into trouble early but were able to hold off the Cardinals’ early attack, stranding two runners to finish out the top of the first.
Over the next three innings, the Eagles offense took advantage of the Cardinals’ defensive mistakes to take a commanding 6-0 lead into the fourth inning. Despite multiple chances to cut into the Graves County lead down the stretch, Mayfield would come up empty as the Eagles continued to pile on runs. With a 9-0 lead in heading to the seventh, the Eagles sent sophomore Drake Defreitas to the mound to close things out. Pitching around a two out walk and single, Defreitas struck out the side to finish off the Cardinals and give the Eagles the 9-0 win.
Following the draw for First Region tournament pairings on Wednesday morning, both Mayfield and Graves County will begin their journey for a regional title on Saturday, June 5, at McCracken County High School.
