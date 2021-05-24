The Graves County Eagles got a little revenge on Monday night, taking down Carlisle County 3-2 in dramatic fashion thanks to a game-winning sacrifice fly from junior Jamison Curd in the bottom of the eighth.
The Eagles dropped a heartbreaker to the Comets last Tuesday, falling 7-6 on a walk-off single.
This time around, it was Graves getting the last laugh.
Sophomore Drake Defreitas picked up the win on the hump, allowing one earned run on three hits in four and one-thirds innings of work.
The Eagles got off to a good start against the Comets, picking up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a one out RBI single to center off the bat of junior third baseman Drew Hayden.
Hayden would provide a serious spark for the Eagles offense, going 2-for-3 while reaching base safely three times.
Following a scoreless second inning, Carlisle took a 2-1 lead on a two-run, two out double to center from senior first baseman Carter Gibson.
The Comets’ lead wouldn’t last long though as the Eagles tied things up at two apiece as sophomore Drake Defreitas came around to score on a throwing error by Comets sophomore second baseman Dylan Jewell.
Jewell had a rough night defensively against the Eagles, coughing up three errors while taking the loss on the mound late.
Each team would balk at the chance to take the lead as the game progressed, leading to four consecutive scoreless innings heading into the top of the eighth.
Following a scoreless top half, the Eagles loaded the bases before Curd delivered the clutch game-winning sac fly.
With the win, the Eagles advance to 19-6 on the season and will look to pick up win number 20 Tuesday night as they host the Murray Tigers at 5:15 p.m.
