The Graves County Eagles snapped a three-game losing skid on Tuesday night, defeating the Vienna (IL) Eagles 71-49 in first-round action of the Superman Classic at Massac County High School.
Senior guard Drew Thompson continued his hot shooting against the Eagles, going 6-7 from downtown to lead Graves in scoring with a game-high 24 points.
Sophomore guard Lukas Pigg turned in another solid performance for head coach Josh Frick and Graves County, pouring in 12 points while dishing out a pair of assists.
With its win, Graves County advances to the semifinal round where it will take on host team Massac County on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Massac.
Vienna 13 11 9 16 49
Graves 21 12 21 17 71
Vienna: Blankenship 14, Acree 9, Treat 7, Vaughn 7, Green 3, King 3, Constante 2, Hill 2, Holhubner 2.
Field goals: 17-50. 3-pointers: 3-19 (Acree, King and Vaughn). Free throws: 12-16. Fouls: 14. Record: 14-5.
Graves: Thompson 24, Pigg 12, Grant 10, Flint 6, Waller 6, Gibson 4, Isaiah 4, Keith 2, Veucasovic 2, McKee 1.
Field goals: 28-50. 3-pointers: 7-17 (Thompson (6) and Pigg). Free throws: 10-19. Fouls: 12. Record: 8-7.
