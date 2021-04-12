Fundamentals are important in every sport, whether it’s knocking down free throws, wrapping up a tackle or making a routine throw to first base.
On Monday night at Edward Jones Field in Paducah, the McCracken County Mustangs found out just how valuable fundamental play can be.
In a game that many chalked up to be a blowout victory, the Graves County Eagles stunned the Mustangs 1-0 behind a lights out performance from the Eagles pitching staff.
“A lot of people had written us off because of our strength of schedule but that was done with a purpose,” Graves County head coach Andy Ford said following the win. “We needed to get a little momentum, our last win going into tonight we didn’t see what we wanted out of our guys. We basically beat the crap out of our guys on Saturday at practice. We wanted them to know nobody knows who we are, let’s make a statement. I think we took a step in the right direction with this win.”
Pitching was excellent on both sides as McCracken County starter Grant Godwin lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 10.
Graves County junior right-hander Drew Hayden got the nod from Ford and company for the Eagles, matching Godwin’s performance with four and two-thirds innings of action, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out three.
The winning run came early in the Eagles’ victory as an errant pickoff attempt in the top of the second inning allowed junior second baseman Jamison Curd to come around and score from second base.
After securing a 1-0 lead, Hayden and the Eagles’ defense buckled down.
It was almost as if every ball the Mustangs managed to strike found a Graves County player somewhere on the diamond. Curd came in for relief for Hayden in the bottom of the fifth and kept the same energy his teammate had commanded for four strong innings, getting Mustangs’ senior second baseman Rivers Moffatt to ground into a fielders’ choice to end the inning.
McCracken would continue to battle but ultimately come up empty as a last ditch effort to tie things in the bottom of the sixth saw senior catcher Braden Vinyard strand Godwin at third base.
The Mustangs kept hacking in the home half of the seventh but couldn’t produce the sought-after rally as the Eagles held on for the monumental 1-0 win.
Graves has now rattled off seven straight wins, moving to 7-1 on the season.
With the loss, McCracken snaps a seven-game winning streak and also moves to 7-1 overall.
