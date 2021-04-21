MURRAY — Some nights you have it and some nights you don’t.
That was the best way to sum up the Graves County Eagles’ trip to Cary Miller Field on Tuesday night.
Following a loaded schedule last week, depleted arms and an abundance of fielding errors plagued the Eagles as Murray High dismantled Graves County, 18-4.
After the Eagles snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Tigers responded with a monster 11-run inning en route to a blowout victory.
Senior left fielder Austin Miller and senior catcher Kade Gibson led the way for Murray.
Miller went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run while Gibson added a 1-for-3 effort with four RBIs.
Freshman right-hander Carson Tucker earned the win on the hump, tossing four innings of four run ball, striking out three batters and walking four.
Junior Andrew Orr recorded the save, pitching around a leadoff walk to strike out two batters and close things out for the Tigers.
Graves County will look to rebound on Thursday as they host the St. Mary Vikings at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.