BRIENSBURG — The Christian Fellowship Eagles’ third quarter offense and unselfish playing helped them to an 80-57 win over the Community Christian Warriors on Saturday night.
The Eagles outscored the Warriors 23- 13 in the third quarter to push their lead out after going into the half with a 36-28 lead.
Sophomore Andrew Dunning was a force down low for the Eagles. He had multiple offensive rebounds that turned into his own second-chance points.
“I know where the ball is going to come off the rim, and I’ll go get it and I’ll put it back up and if it doesn’t go the first time I’ll try to make it a second time,” Dunning said.
In the first quarter, neither team could get a advantage on the other. Juniors Luke Grigg and Isaac Hovekamp led the Eagles to an early 18-12 first-quarter lead.
The Warriors’ offense came from senior Eli Paxton, who had six points in the first quarter. Junior Ty Wilson also had six points in the quarter.
Throughout the first half, it felt like anytime that CFS started to push away the Warriors went on a run to get them right back in the game.
The deciding factor was the unselfishness of the Eagles. The ball movement kept the Warriors off-balance and gave Christian Fellowship high-percentage shots that they were able to convert.
The second half was all Eagles on both ends of the court.
Despite the Warriors showing some signs of fight in the fourth quarter, the 23-point third quarter was too much for Community Christian to overcome.
Howard reaches milestone in Lady Eagles’ winThe CFS Lady Eagles were able to go on a big run at the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the third quarter to rout the the Lady Warriors, 68-47.
The Lady Eagles racked up the assists and played the transition game in the second half and Community Christian could notkeep up.
Sophomore Lillian Burnett led the Lady Eagles with 22 points in the victory.
The story of the night came at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter when freshman Gracie Howard scored her 1,000th career point in just her 66th game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.