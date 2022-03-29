The St. Mary Vikings played host to the Graves County Eagles on Monday on the baseball diamond as the Vikings looked to keep their 4-game win streak alive and keep the Eagles at bay. All good things come to an end, and for the home team that meant their win streak, falling to Graves, 9-3.
It was a fairly quiet evening with not a lot of action from either team throughout the first few innings. A few hits here and there would either be caught or the runner would be thrown out at first resulting in quick turnarounds between innings. At the top of the sixth inning though that all changed.
Three straight walks pitched by Viking pitcher Brandon Quigley made it a loaded bases situation for the Eagles and plenty of room to attack with zero outs on the board. Another walk for Drew Hayden sent him to first base and granted Drew Davis permission to walk freely to home plate for the first run of the game.
The Vikings were able to snag their first out of the inning on a grounder to Bret Haas at shortstop who darted the ball to Jackson Willett at home plate to stop Graves from adding another run to the board. With one out and the bases still loaded, the Eagles still had plenty of firepower to run up the score. The next two at-bats for Graves would result in runs as Coby Mullins is sent walking to first, bringing Drake DeFreitas home. Moments later Karson Elliott connected on a fly ball to left field for a single bringing home both Bryan Easley and Jamison Curd, making it a 4-0 ballgame. But the action wasn’t over just yet.
A total of five more runs would be scored before the Eagles offensive possession would come to an end. The exclamation came when DeFreitas sent connected for a double on a fly ball to center field, allowing Davis and Hayden Alexander to make their way home making it a 9-0 score.
With the Vikings at-bat they were eager to get points on the board and keep themselves in the ball game. Haas was the first to bat in the inning where four quick balls would send him walking to first base.
Landon Durbin added another runner on base thanks to a ground ball and error at third base. Austin Duncan was later sent to first base on a walk to load the bases for the Vikings and put them in prime possession to score with just one out on the board.
Luke Heath saw the opportunity to strike and took it with a fly ball to right field and an error, giving Haas the time to score the first run for the Vikings and keeping the bases loaded. Unfortunately for St. Mary that would be all the scoring action they would see in the sixth inning.
The Vikings defense went to work in the next inning with three quick outs thanks to a deep center field catch by Cade Fleming and two thrown out at first base.
Willett was first to bat to start their portion of the seventh inning where we was sent walking to first base. After a grounder from Fleming who was thrown out at first, Willett was able to make his way to third base and could see home plate.
Thanks to a homer by Haas on the next play, Willett made his way home followed by Haas for the second and third runs of the game for the Vikings, but that would be it for the night.
Graves County pulled off the win on the road and ended the Vikings so far perfect season. The Eagles bounced back from a two-game scoreless skid in the Big Orange Classic to get a much needed win. Graves will come back to Paducah on Tuesday night when they take on the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Brooks Stadium in hopes of breaking the Blue Tornado 5-0 season.
St. Mary will look to bounce back also on Tuesday night when they travel to Ballard Memorial to take on the 3-2 Bombers.
Graves County 9,
St. Mary 3
St. Mary 000 001 2 — 3-5-2
Graves County 000 009 0 — 9-4-5
2B: GC — D DeFreitas
HR: SM — B Haas
TB: GC — D DeFreitas 2, H Alexander 1, D Davis 1, K Elliot 1; SM — B Haas 4, L Durbin 1, A Duncan 1, C Fleming 1
RECORDS: St. Mary (4-1); Graves County (4-3)
