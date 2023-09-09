Graves County shut out Caldwell County 48-0, handing the Tigers their fourth straight loss of the season, Friday night in Princeton.

The win puts Graves County head coach Lance Gregory in the top spot as most winningest head coach in Eagles football history with 71 wins.

