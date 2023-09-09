Graves County shut out Caldwell County 48-0, handing the Tigers their fourth straight loss of the season, Friday night in Princeton.
The win puts Graves County head coach Lance Gregory in the top spot as most winningest head coach in Eagles football history with 71 wins.
Down several starting players, the Tigers needed help finding a rhythm. The Tigers were forced to rely on some of the younger junior varsity players to step into big roles. Jack Roach and Daelyn Lander both saw big minutes as quarterback for the first time this season, while Shane Fairrow, Layton Wall, and Freshman Cam Wilson added their first yards of the season.
The game was a wild ride for the Tigers from the beginning. Just 15 seconds into the contest, Fairrow intercepted an Eagles pass at the 36-yard line but made it less than five yards before a host of linemen forced a fumble that was recovered by Graves quarterback Kaden Gregory.
With possession regained, Gregory and wide receiver Cole Katzman moved the ball to just outside the 8-yard line before Bryaden Woodward caught an 8-yard pass in the end zone to put Graves on the board 6-0. Oscar Carillo made his first of five extra points for the night to make it 7-0.
Caldwell made no significant yardage in their early possessions and through much of the first half as they sorted out offensive key roles while Graves took advantage of the miscues. When in possession of the ball, the Eagles entered the end zone on every possession including a pick 6 by Jayce Hands to wrap up the first quarter with a 27-0 lead.
A combined 35 yards, 27 rushing, and eight passing, from Denis Marrs extended the Eagles lead 34-0 just 3:08 into the second quarter.
A Caldwell turnover on downs just outside the Eagles 34-yard line quickly turned into a 34-yard touchdown for Katzman to make it 40-0 with 7:19 still left in the first half. Caldwell caught momentum behind the arm of Roach in the final minutes of the first half but ran out of time before closing in on the end zone.
The Eagle’s offensive splurge was significantly slowed in the second half with their final touchdown of the night slipping through with just 11 seconds left on a running clock in the third quarter.
Raygon Mathis’ 16-yard quarterback keeper combined with a 1-yard rush from Andrew Mata for the final 48-0 score.
Caldwell made its most significant progress in the final minutes of the contest with the arm of Lander as quarterback. With fourth down looming and Coaches Aaron McClung and Riley shouting from the sideline to get the first, Lander made a 25-yard pass to Layton Wall to keep the Tigers alive with 1:26 on the clock. Lander followed up the pass with another 14-yard pass to Cam Wilson to put Caldwell at the 33-yard line as the final buzzer sounded. Just as the Tigers found motivation and momentum, it was too late.
The win marks two straight for Graves as they improve to 2-2. The Eagles will host Owensboro next Friday while the Tigers who are now 0-4 will take on McCracken County on the road.
