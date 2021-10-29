Weather reigned supreme at Jim Shelton Field on Friday night.
Playing through pouring down rain for the majority of the first three quarters, the Graves County Eagles came alive with a second half surge to take down Marshall County 31-7.
The Eagles’ victory marked the 16th consecutive season in which Graves has defeated the Marshals.
Nothing came easy for either side in the first half.
Marshall County got the ball first and despite a quick first down, the Marshals couldn’t build any momentum.
On the ensuing Graves County possession, a fumbled snap gave the ball right back to Marshall County.
Working with half a field to go, the Marshals failed to get the ground game going as Graves forced another stop.
With the clock winding down midway through the second quarter, the Eagles began to move the ball with authority thanks to a pair of 20-yard dashes from seniors Mason Grant and Clint McKee.
Following a pair of holding penalties, the Eagles fell into more bad luck as sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas’ pass was tipped and picked off by Marshall’s Parker Gibbs.
Looking to strike before the half, the Marshals suffered another blow as Smith fumbled the snap, allowing Graves’ Markus Isaiah to recover.
Just before the break, the Eagles made Marshall pay as senior wideout Mason Grant took the wildcat direct snap 59 yards, giving Graves a 7-0 lead at the half.
It was a different game offensively in the second half as the Eagles took off.
McKee turned it on after a slow start, rushing for 160 yards with three second half touchdowns to propel the Eagles to the comfortable 31-7 victory.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said he was happy with his team’s effort despite their sloppy play.
“We played pretty sloppy in the first half but we were moving the ball well, just had some things go wrong,” Kemp said. “Our defense played great all night. We came out in the second half, settled down, and found lots of success with Clint. We have to focus on coming out ready to play, and that’s on me. Protecting the football and being able to move the ball in bad conditions has to be a priority going forward.”
Graves —0 7 17 7-31
Marshall —0 0 0 7-7
SCORING
Graves — Mason Grant 59 run (Conner Thomas kick), 1:13, 2nd
Graves — Conner Thomas 34 field goal 9:33, 3rd
Graves — Clint McKee 20 run (Conner Thomas kick), 1:41, 3rd
Graves — Clint McKee 2 run (Conner Thomas kick), 1:03, 3rd
Graves — Clint McKee 24 run (Conner Thomas kick), 7:08, 4th
Marshall — Quinn Smith 1 run (Logan Parker kick), 3:29, 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Marshall, Utley 19-22, Smith 7-9, Reese 1-6, Mahmet 2-5, Graves, McKee 22-160, Grant 5-103, Katzman 2-39, Marrs 2-13, Tucker 1-7, Defreitas 1-5.
PASSING—Marshall, Smith 4-10-1-44. Graves, Defreitas 9-20-1-78.
RECEIVING—Marshall, Clark 2-26, Utley 1-6. Graves, Grant 6-32, Lawrence 1-31, Isaiah 2-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.