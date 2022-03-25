While a lot of other teams across western Kentucky waited for their fields to dry out, the Graves County Eagles went on with hosting the Hopkins County Central Storm on Thursday night. Consistency paid off for the Eagles, as they scored in all four innings played, and came out victorious 12-1 over Central.
The Eagles defense was eager to get up to bat as they took care of business quickly to start the game and held their opponents scoreless with three quick outs. Drew Davis got on base first for Graves, as he was beamed to send him to first. He made quick work while on base, taking advantage of an error at home plate to steal second and third bases. Two quick outs would occur before a single by Drew Hayden which brought Davis home for the first and only point of the first inning.
Hopkins found some momentum at the top of the second thanks to a walk opportunity for Sage Hight and a ground ball single Gage Brasher, giving Hight room to sprint to third. Taylor Rodgers hit a pop fly to deep center to get himself to first base and bring Hight home to tie the game 1-1 as Brasher snuck to third. Eagles pitcher Jamison Curd took care of the rest, struck out Eli Earl and send the game tied up to take over their portion of the inning.
While the offensive side of the game was a success for the Eagles, a few defensive errors caught the eye of the Graves County coaching staff.
“We’ve got to start playing clean baseball and we’ve got to execute,” Graves County head coach Paul Elliot said. “We picked a guy off first, but didn’t execute on first and third like we’re supposed to and we can’t play like that against Lyon County, McCracken, Tilghman, those teams, we just can’t get away with that stuff.”
The next Graves County point came from Cole Katzman after he was walked to first and took advantage of an error as teammate Coby Mullins sent a line drive to center field for a single of his own. That error was enough to bring Katzman home for the Eagles second point of the game, but the second inning would come to an end with just that one run.
The Storm found themselves getting on base a lot easier in the third inning, but couldn’t seem to get anyone past home plate the remainder of the game. The first and third error that coach Elliot referred to resulted in a ground ball being missed and a pair of Storm players waiting patiently on first and third bases.
Three consecutive outs later and zero runs scored.
Action really stuck in the bottom of the third inning when the Eagles went for a nine-run inning to go up 11-1 over Hopkins County Central. The magic started with a single by Hayden Alexander and a walk for Drake DeFreitas. Hayden sent a ground ball past third base to load the bases, giving Curd the opportunity to bring Alexander home, despite getting thrown out at first.
Brother Landon Curd followed with a ground out while DeFreitas rounded home and Hayden advanced to third. Graves County would score seven more run with a risky two outs on the board courtesy of a plethora of Eagles. The exclamation came from a triple by Coby Mullins, bringing home Hayden, Karson Elliott and Katzman for the fifth, sixth and seventh runs.
Graves County led 11-1 heading into the fourth inning, scored once more by Kaleb Turner on a passed error to cap off the night 12-1.
The Eagles turn right around to play Lyon County in the Big Orange Classic on Friday night and Festus, MO on Saturday.
