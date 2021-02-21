The Graves County Eagles continued to roll on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Owensboro Red Devils 60-50 at the Marshall County Hoopfest.
The Eagles have now won eight straight games, dating back to Jan. 29.
Senior guard Drew Thompson started slow against the Red Devils but finished the day with a game-high 24 points.
Senior forward John Ben Brown followed Thompson with 14 points.
The Eagles played neck and neck with Owensboro in the first half, using an and-one basket from junior guard Aydan Flint just before the break to take a 29-28 lead.
Graves flipped a switch in the second half.
An offensive outburst led by Thompson’s eight third quarter points helped the Eagles outscore Owensboro 20-7 in the third frame to open up a 49-35 lead heading into the fourth.
The Red Devils refused to fold late though, stringing together a 9-0 run to cut their deficit to single digits with two minutes to play.
The comeback would fall short in the end as Thompson knocked down 3-4 from the charity stripe to secure the Eagles 60-50 victory.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Josh Frick said he thinks his team is starting to gel together with each game.
“Everybody’s coming together at the right time,” Frick said. “These guys love each other and they’re playing for each other, it’s a lot of fun to be a part of. We’ve practiced once in two weeks and I think that started to show there in the fourth quarter. I thought we showed a lot of toughness there in the second half. We didn’t play our best today and we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well but we still found a way to win against a really good team.”
Owensboro17 11 7 15 50
Graves14 15 20 11 60
Owensboro: Carton 14, Wales 14, Dowel 9, Pendleton 4, Brown 2, Goodwin 2, Hinton 2, McCampbell 2, Moorman 1.
Field goals: 21-69. 3-pointers: 2-21 (Carton and Dowell). Free throws: 6-9. Fouls: 18. Record: 4-3.
Graves: Thompson 24, Brown 14, Grant 8, Flint 6, Oliver 4, Isaiah 2, Pigg 2.
Field goals: 23-55. 3-pointers: 3-16 (Thompson, Flint and Grant) Free throws: 11-18. Fouls: 12. Record: 11-4.
