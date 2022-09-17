Graves County opened up district play on Friday night with a home game against Grayson County. The Eagles took the game 33-0 for a commanding start to district play and momentum heading into a long absence from their home field.
The dynamic duo of quarterback Kayden Gregory and wide receiver Cadyen Goodman started the game off strong with back-to-back touchdowns in the opening quarter of play. A bad snap pushed the Eagles from within the red zone, back to the 35 yard line, but they recovered when Gregory found Goodman in the end zone with 6:14 to go in the opening quarter.
After a successful defensive stop, the Eagles once again marched their way down the field. That march was nearly cut short when they found themselves in a fourth down situation. The home team was able to convert though, and moments later found the end zone again from Gregory to Goodman on a 37-yard TD pass. The Eagles took a 14-0 lead and held it for the remaining two minutes of the opening quarter.Scoring was put on hold as both defenses made their individual efforts to keep the other from scoring. The Eagles defense however, pulled out all the stops in keeping the Cougars from scoring and in doing so forced a safety to take a 16-0 lead with 4:24 remaining in the half.
The Cougars answered back with their own defensive pressure just before the halftime break. Graves had made steady progress towards the end zone, including prime find position within the 5 yard line thanks to a Grayson County penalty. That penalty, however only made the Cougars defense even more eager to stand their ground, and did just that as they forced the Eagles to a field goal after three unsuccessful attempts at the end zone from the 4 yard line. With the field goal, the Eagles took a 19-0 lead heading into the locker room. Graves County’s defense continued to stand their ground on their home field throughout the second half, although the Cougars seemed to make better progress in the second half of play compared to the first half. On offense, the Eagles got back to finding the end zone when Cole Katzman marched his way into the end zone on a five yard run. This bumped the deficit up to 26-0 with 7:37 minutes to go in the third quarter.
The Eagles secured an interception on a tipped pass and Austin Felts ran it back to give Graves offense solid field position. This stopped steady progress on the Cougars offensive end as they were close to finding the end zone. The interception ended the quarter with the same 26-0 score.
In the last 12 minutes of play consisted of one more touchdown for the Eagles, but not before giving the Cougars a chance on an interception. They converted on fourth and two on their way to the end zone, the Cougars regained possession with 10:54 to play.
The Eagles answered right back by holding Grayson County to a turnover on downs to get the ball back on their own 38 yard line with 5:55 left on the clock, just enough time to score. That time took less than 30 seconds when Gregory connected with Gavin Newsome for a 22-yard TD pass.
This put the game in a running clock situation with 5:28 minutes left and a 33-0 score.
Graves County will travel to Breckinridge County (0-5) next Friday to start three straight road games.
They will return to their home field on October 21 when they host Muhlenberg County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.