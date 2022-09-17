Cadyen Goodman

Graves County senior Cadyen Goodman puts out a stiff arm on his way to the end zone to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead on their way to a 33-0 win over Grayson County.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Graves County opened up district play on Friday night with a home game against Grayson County. The Eagles took the game 33-0 for a commanding start to district play and momentum heading into a long absence from their home field.

The dynamic duo of quarterback Kayden Gregory and wide receiver Cadyen Goodman started the game off strong with back-to-back touchdowns in the opening quarter of play. A bad snap pushed the Eagles from within the red zone, back to the 35 yard line, but they recovered when Gregory found Goodman in the end zone with 6:14 to go in the opening quarter.

