The Graves County Eagles moved to 3-0 in district play on Thursday night, defeating the Ballard Memorial Bombers 11-1 in six innings.
Junior right-hander Drew Davis pitched a beauty for the Eagles, tossing five innings of scoreless ball, allowing three hits while striking out eight.
Davis also helped out his own cause, going 3-for-3 at the plate with one run and one RBI.
Sophomore shortstop Drake Defreitas went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
With their win, the Eagles clinched a spot in the First Region tournament and a bye in the Third District tournament.
District play will wrap up for the Eagles with a “Battle of the Birds” matchup at Mayfield next Monday night.
