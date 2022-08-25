Things won’t get any easier this week for the Graves County Eagles.
Following a tough 36-0 loss to Mayfield in their season opener last week, the Eagles will look to bounce back on the road against the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado.
Graves County escaped with a narrow 41-34 victory over the Blue Tornado last season.
This year, Graves County returns depleted offensively while Tilghman is poised for another big season.
The Blue Tornado are led by junior quarterback Jack James and senior running back Malachi Rider.
In Tilghman’s 54-14 win over McCracken County last week, James threw for 277 yards on 14-23 passing with four touchdowns.
Rider churned out an efficient performance, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.
Senior wideout LeBran McMullen caught two of James’ touchdowns passes, recording 89 receiving yards on three receptions.
With a plethora of playmakers to corral on Friday night, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said he plans to implement a variety of defensive coverages to try to throw off the Blue Tornado tempo.
“Tilghman’s offense is a juggernaut,” Kemp said. “They’ve got weapons everywhere, they’ve got a great line, quarterback, running back and receivers, so there’s not really a weakness there. I think the biggest thing we have to do is we’ve got to change up our coverages and give them several different looks. Hopefully, this can get (James) uncomfortable and throwing off his back foot. We have to cause some turnovers too. If we want to win a game like this where we’re coming in as the clear underdogs, we’ve got to be able to make them turn the ball over.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles will be looking for any kind of momentum following a slow, three-and-out riddled contest against Mayfield in week one.
Sophomore quarterback Kaden Gregory struggled to get going and sophomore running back Denis Marrs didn’t have much luck either as the Eagles were held to 91 total yards of offense.
As they look to move the ball down field against the Blue Tornado, Kemp said he’d like to get his young QB a chance to find some rhythm early on.
“I think we have to get Kaden comfortable early with some easy throws,” Kemp said. “We didn’t really do that against Mayfield. If I could go back to what we did at Mayfield and try to change that this week against Tilghman, it would be to get some easy throws and try to methodically drive down the field. If we do that, hopefully, a shot will open up to go vertical. We’ve got to get Cade Goatley the ball downfield, he’s a threat and we’ve got to get it to him.”
Tilghman boasts a solid defense with Uriah Virzi and Darionte Ragsdale leading the pack.
Following a tough week on the ground, Kemp said he expects another challenge from the Blue Tornado defense.
“I don’t know if they’re going to play us in man coverage as much as Mayfield did,” Kemp said. “Mayfield was loading the box, playing man and just trying to stop the run as much as they could. I think Tilghman trusts their rushing defense. They’ve got a good defensive line and good linebackers where they can play zone and keep everything in front of them.”
Graves County will take on Paducah Tilghman tonight at 7 p.m. at McRight Field.
