In the second installment of the baseball version of the “Battle of the Birds,” the Graves County Eagles bested the Mayfield Cardinals, 5-2.
While it wasn’t a pretty win, the Eagles managed to take care of business and lock up a 4-0 record in Third District play.
Walks and errors plagued both teams on Monday night with the Eagles surrendering 10 free passes while the Cardinals coughed up numerous costly mistakes down the stretch.
Junior right-hander Drew Hayden got the start for Graves but wouldn’t last long, walking six batters and striking out one in two-thirds of an inning of work.
Freshman Hayden Alexander and sophomore Drake Defreitas pitched in relief for the Eagles with Alexander lasting three and one-thirds innings, striking out five and allowing just one hit.
Defreitas closed out the final three innings, struggling with the strike zone at times despite striking out four.
The Cardinals got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the bottom of the first thanks to Hayden’s control issues.
Unfortunately, Mayfield was unable to execute in key moments throughout the contest as the Eagles held them to one hit on the night.
The key turning point of the game came in the bottom of the fifth as the Cardinals trailed the Eagles 4-2.
With runners at second and third and two outs, Mayfield freshman first baseman Austin Ellis stepped to the plate with a chance to tie things up.
On a 1-1 count, Ellis lined out to Eagles third baseman Hayden who immediately made the catch and doubled up the runner at third to end the inning.
Despite chances to mount a comeback in the sixth and seventh, Ellis’ unfortunate lineout in the fifth would prove to be Mayfield’s best shot at tying the game.
Eagles senior center fielder Markus Isaiah stayed hot at the plate in the win over Mayfield, going 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.