The Graves County Eagles are repeat Third District champions.
Holding off a late-game push by crosstown rival the Mayfield Cardinals, the Eagles prevailed with their first win over the Redbirds this season, 49-41.
Senior guard Markus Isaiah stepped up on the biggest stage on Monday night, leading Graves County in scoring with 17 points on 7-12 shooting including 1-2 from deep.
The Eagles got off to a hot start against Mayfield, jumping out to a 17-8 lead at the end of one quarter as the trio of Isaiah, sophomore guard Lukas Pigg and senior guard Drew Thompson caught fire early.
Pigg poured in 11 of his 16 points in the first half while Isaiah and Thomspon added seven apiece to help the Eagles to a 25-17 advantage at the halftime break.
Although things trended in Graves County’s favor early, everyone in attendance at the Eagles’ Nest knew better than to count out the comeback Cards.
Mayfield put together a valiant effort in the second half, storming back in the third quarter to pull within two, 34-32, as freshman guard Owen Webb dropped a pair of triples and junior forward Nolan Fulton added five points.
The Cardinals rolled this momentum into the fourth, taking their first lead since the early minutes of the first quarter thanks to a trio of field goals from sophomore guards Brajone Dabney and Braden Morris and junior forward Sam Stone.
Facing a 38-34 deficit with deja vu of their first two battles with Mayfield lingering in the back of their minds, the Eagles dug down deep.
A step back three from Thomspon and a trio of crunch time lay-ins from Isaiah helped the Eagles regain the lead with just over a minute and a half to play.
With time dwindling away, the Cardinals failed to find the offensive boost they needed to forge another comeback as Isaiah and Pigg knocked down free throws late to seal the championship win. Mayfield and Graves County each advance to the First Region tournament next week at the CFSB Center in Murray.
The boys tournament will begin Feb. 28.
Graves 17 8 9 15 49
Mayfield 8 9 15 9 41
Graves: Isaiah 17, Pigg 16, Thompson 12, Tubbs 4.
Field goals: 21-48. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Thompson (2), Isaiah and Pigg) Free throws: 3-7. Fouls: 18. Record: 15-14.
Mayfield: Fulton 10, Stone 9, Morris 7, Dabney 6, Webb 6, Watson 3.
Field goals: 13-46. 3-pointers: 6-23 (Fulton (2), Webb (2), Morris and Watson). Free throws: 9-17. Fouls: 15. Record: 16-7.
