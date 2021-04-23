The Graves County Eagles got back on track Friday night as they defeated the Fulton County Pilots 15-0 in three innings.
Freshman right-hander Landon Curd picked up the win while senior Lodner Phillips came in for relief.
Curd allowed just one hit in two innings of action, striking out four batters and walking one.
Phillips tossed one inning of relief, striking out two.
Sophomore left fielder Cole Katzman and senior center fielder Markus Isaiah had solid days at the plate against the Pilots.
Katzman went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs while Isaiah matched him with a 2-for-3 day, driving in two runs and scoring two.
The Eagles move to 11-4 overall on the season.
