If any lessons were learned from the Graves County Eagles’ season opening 76-64 loss to Christian Academy-Louisville it was this: defense wins ball games.
Despite a 27-point performance from senior shooting guard Drew Thompson, the Eagles fell flat down the stretch as the Centurions pulled away late to secure the game one victory in the 2021 Marshall County Hoopfest.
“There’s a lot of positives that we can take away,” Graves County head coach Josh Frick said. “CAL is a really good basketball team with a special player. They just made more plays down the stretch than we did. There’s a couple little things we have to clean up, guys have to be willing to take charges and stick their nose in there and rebound a little bit. Those are the type of things that take you from a good team to a great team, and we’re capable of doing those things.”
The Eagles played neck-and-neck with the Centurions through one quarter of play with the score knotted at 18-all.
In the second frame, CAL began to pull away slightly but Graves continued to keep pace, trailing 40-35 at the halftime break.
Defensive struggles plagued the Eagles in the second half of play as drives to the lane by CAL leading scorer George Washington (30) led to a multitude of open looks for guards Kirk Lemmons (19) and Cole Hodge (11).
Graves managed to gain some traction towards the end of the third quarter, trailing by just two, 52-50, heading into the final frame.
A quick five points from Thompson helped the Eagles take a brief lead to open the fourth but it was all Washington and the Centurions from that point on.
A pair of treys from Lemmons and a nifty drive from Washington helped seal the deal late for CAL as the Eagles failed to find scoring outside of Thompson.
The Eagles will look to rebound this Saturday afternoon as they take on Gateway Christian (MO) in the Marion Black Diamond Shootout in Marion, Illinois.
CAL 18 22 12 24 —76
Graves 18 17 15 14—64
CAL: G. Washington 30, Lemmons 19, Hodge 11, Strong 5, J. Washington 5, Hill 2, Sangalli 2, Wilkinson 2.
Field goals: 28-59. 3-pointers: 7-25 (Lemmons (3), Hodge, Strong, G. Washington and J. Washington). Free throws: 13-16. Reb: 32. Ast: 9. TO: 3. Fouls: 19. Record: 2-0.
Graves: Thompson 27, Grant 18, Isaiah 11, Flint 5, Jackson 2, Pigg 1.
Field goals: 19-46. 3-pointers: 6-20 (Thompson (4), Flint and Isaiah). Free throws:20-25. Reb: 28. Ast: 10. TO: 11. Fouls: 16. Record: 0-1.
Lady Eagles soar past Massac
The Graves County Lady Eagles soared to a 2-0 start on Thursday night at the Marshall County Hoopfest, defeating Massac County (IL) 64-38 behind sophomore guard Morgan Alexander’s team-leading 17 points.
Graves jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Patriots and never looked back as senior guard Nealey Jackson and Alexander got hot from deep, each knocking down a pair of treys to give the Lady Eagles a 31-13 lead at the half.
Out of the break, Graves continued to turn the Lady Pats over and force them into tough shots.
Alexander led all scorers with 17 points with Jackson finishing close behind with 16 and Anna Whitaker with 11.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Lyndon Dunning said he was happy with the overall team effort.
“When you’re able to rotate nine, ten and even eleven girls, that really makes a coach confident going into games,” Dunning said. “I thought we fatigued them as the game went on and we went on some really good runs.”
The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they host Anna-Jonesboro (IL) at 4:30.
Massac 6 7 14 11—38
Graves 15 16 15 18—64
Massac: Coakley 10, Conkle 7, Gower 7, Hart 6, Bormann 3, Burnett 3, Myrick 2.
Field goals: 15-35. 3-pointers: 0-8. Free throws: 8-16. Rebs: 28. Asts: 5. TO: 21. Fouls: 7.
Graves: Alexander 17, Jackson 16, Whitaker 11, Spann 7, Harris 6, Glisson 5, Carter 2.
Field goals: 24-52. 3-pointers: 9-23 (Alexander (3), Spann (2), Jackson (2), Glisson and Whitaker). Free throws: 7-9. Fouls: 19. Record: 2-0.
