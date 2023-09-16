MAYFIELD — The Graves County Eagles dropped to a 2-3 win-loss record on Friday night at Jay F. Buckley Field while hosting the visiting Owensboro Red Devils. The Eagles fought against Owensboro from start to finish but could not come out on top with the 28-21 loss.

Since 2001, the Red Devils have controlled the win column against the Eagles, taking 12 of the 15 contests. The last matchup resulted in a 56-7 victory for Owensboro. However, on Friday night, the Eagles came prepared to battle.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In