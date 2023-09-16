MAYFIELD — The Graves County Eagles dropped to a 2-3 win-loss record on Friday night at Jay F. Buckley Field while hosting the visiting Owensboro Red Devils. The Eagles fought against Owensboro from start to finish but could not come out on top with the 28-21 loss.
Since 2001, the Red Devils have controlled the win column against the Eagles, taking 12 of the 15 contests. The last matchup resulted in a 56-7 victory for Owensboro. However, on Friday night, the Eagles came prepared to battle.
In the opening quarter, the Red Devils jumped on the board first with a touchdown by sophomore Evan Hampton at the 6:46 mark. The PAT by senior Peter Saang allowed Owensboro to take the 7-0 lead. The score remained as Graves County’s defense kept the Red Devils at bay, rendering them scoreless until the clock was down to 0:12 seconds.
Junior Deion Winstead made his way through a herd of Eagles for the second touchdown in the contest. The extra kick once again by Saang gave the Red Devils a 14-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
Graves County junior Kaden Gregory placed the Eagles on the scoreboard with 9:44 left in the first half. Gregory’s touchdown and the PAT by junior Oscar Carillo cut into Owensboro’s lead, making it 14-7. Neither team could complete another touchdown in the second quarter despite attempts from both sides of the field, keeping the score within striking distance at halftime.
Coming out from the half, Owensboro struck again with Winstead, allowing the Red Devils to pull ahead with two touchdowns. The second touchdown from Winstead came with 9:44 left to play, moving the scoreboard to 28-7.
Despite being down, the Eagles persevered throughout the fourth quarter. With 8:32 left on the clock, junior Lincoln Acree’s touchdown made it 28-14 with Graves County looming. Six minutes later, the Eagles pushed it to 28-21, keeping the victory within reach. However, the Red Devils were able to hold off Graves County and claim the win.
Both the Eagles and Red Devils will be on the road next week. Graves County will take on Madisonville-North Hopkins, while Owensboro travels to Apollo.
