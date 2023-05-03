Coby Mullins

Coby Mullins helped propel the Graves County Eagles to the sweep Ballard Memorial. He homered on Monday in the win and on Tuesday he had a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and a game-tying home run in the bottom of the 10th.

 CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

On Monday evening, the Graves County Eagles hosted the Ballard Memorial Bombers and they won the game 6-5 in 10 innings after a walk-off bunt single from Bryan Easley.

The Eagles got on the board first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, the bombers scored two runs to take the lead. All of the Bombers hits in the inning were weakly hit with only one leaving the infield.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In