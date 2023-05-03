On Monday evening, the Graves County Eagles hosted the Ballard Memorial Bombers and they won the game 6-5 in 10 innings after a walk-off bunt single from Bryan Easley.
The Eagles got on the board first, scoring a run in the bottom of the first inning. In the top of the second inning, the bombers scored two runs to take the lead. All of the Bombers hits in the inning were weakly hit with only one leaving the infield.
After striking out three in the first and battling through the second, Drake Defreitas gave the Eagles a quality start. He pitched six innings, allowing two runs and striking out 11.
“[Defreitas] is a grinder,” head coach Josh Byrd said. “After that second inning, we weren’t nervous. He’s had that happen a couple times this year where he’s just given up a couple bloop hits. He stays composed, he’s a competitor.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Eagles trailed 2-1 and had the bases loaded with nobody out but they failed to plate a run.
The Bombers scored the game’s first runs after several innings going scoreless between the top of the second and top of the seventh when they added two more.
Graves County would not quit, though. With one out, Hayden Alexander stepped to the plate for his first at-bat of the game and he hit a line drive single just over the shortstop. Down to their final out, Cole Katzman reached on an error and Drew Hayden followed it with a double that scored both Alexander and Katzman to cut the lead to one run. Coby Mullins singled home courtesy runner Gage Munsell to tie the game and force extra innings.
Each team went scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings, then in the top of the 10th, the Bombers earned a 5-4 lead.
Mullins led off the bottom of the 10th with a home run, his second in as many days, that just stayed fair down the left field line. Carson Reed followed it with a double, and after the next two Eagles got out and in an 0-1 count, Bryan Easley laid down the perfect bunt for a walk-off single scoring Reed from third.
“I’m glad they pitched to him,” Byrd said. “It’s crazy to think he’s just a sophomore because the power he has, it’s unbelievable.”
BLLR 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 5-9-2
GRVS 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 2 — 6-10-2
2B: GC — D. Hayden, C. Reed, D. Defreitas; BM — M. Nichols
TB: GC — C. Mullins 5, D. Hayden 2, H. Alexander 2, C. Reed 2, D. Defreitas 2, C. Hayden 1, B. Easley 1, C. Katzman 1; BM — H. Collins 3, M. Nichols 2, K. Myatt 1, B. Blankenship 1, K. Overstreet 1, H. Bealmer 1, D. Meinschein 1
