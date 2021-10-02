The Graves County Eagles took care of business on Friday night, defeating Ohio County 64-6.
The Eagles put Ohio County away early, bouncing back from an Eagles opening drive touchdown by scoring 35 unanswered to close out the first quarter with a 35-6 lead.
Graves would add three more scores in the second quarter to coast into the halftime break up 57-6.
With the clock running and reserves in on both sides, Graves County added the finishing touches with a third quarter touchdown before closing out the 64-6 victory.
Senior running back Clint McKee hardly broke a sweat in the win, rushing for 169 yards on seven carries with four touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas had a modest night against the Eagles, throwing for 105 yards on 6-7 passing with two touchdowns.
Senior wideouts Markus Isaiah and Mason Grant left their mark on the game with back-to-back punt returns in the first half.
With a bye week scheduled for next Friday and a monumental district matchup with Owensboro just two weeks away, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said his guys will use the fall break to rest up and refuel.
“Next week we’re taking the whole week off and just stepping away from football to spend some time with family and prepare for the second half of the season,” Kemp said. “Owensboro is a great opponent and one of the best teams in the state so we’re going to have to come out and play a complete game.”
Graves 64, Ohio County 0
Ohio 6-0-0-0—6
Graves 36-21-7-0—64
SCORING
Ohio — Matthew Smith 7 run (Two-point no good), 9:57, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 2 run (Two-point is good), 8:41, 1st
Graves County — Mason Grant 39 pass from Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 5:51, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 62 run (Conner Thomas kick), 4:46, 1st
Graves County —Markus Isaiah 65 punt return (Conner Thomas kick), 3:23, 1st
Graves County —Mason Grant 71 punt return (Conner Thomas kick), 1:31, 1st
Graves County —Cade Goatley 25 pass from Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 11:37, 2nd
Graves County — Clint McKee 15 run (Conner Thomas kick), 7:37, 2nd
Graves County — Clint McKee 13 run (Conner Thomas kick), 1:53, 2nd
Graves County — Gage Tucker 8 run (Conner Thomas kick), 4:55, 3rd
OC GC
First downs 7 12
Rushes-yards 22-22 18-21
Passing-yards 7-20-57 6-7-105
Comp-Att-Int 7-20-3 6-7-0
Fumbles 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-35 4-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Ohio, Ross 7-29, Smith 9-11, Graves, McKee 7-169, Marrs 3-29, Tucker 2-15, Hands 1-9, Guthrie 1-4.
PASSING—Ohio, Smith 7-19-2-57, Kramer 0-1-1-0. Graves, Defreitas 6-7-0-105.
RECEIVING—Ohio, Walker 3-43. Burns 2-20. Graves, Grant 1-38, Isaiah 2-30, Goatley 1-26, Flint 1-6, Blythe 1-5.
