The Graves County Eagles ended their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night at Carlisle County, defeating the Comets 66-55.
Eagles senior guard Markus Isaiah led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points on 6-7 shooting including three triples.
Senior guard Drew Thompson followed Isaiah in scoring with 17 points and appeared to have found his groove again.
Thompson did everything he could to lead Graves County to a victory at Mayfield on Saturday night, scoring a career-high 39 points in a double OT loss to the Cardinals.
Freshman forward Braden Waller also had a big night for the Eagles, scoring 16 points on 7-9 shooting.
Graves County finishes the regular season with a 13-14 record and will look to begin a deep playoff run on Saturday night as they take on Ballard Memorial in the first round of the Third District tournament at 6 p.m. at the Eagles’ Nest.
Graves 13 16 13 24 66
Carlisle 10 12 14 19 55
Graves: Isaiah 18, Thompson 17, Waller 16, Pigg 5, Jackson 4, Hayden 2, Jones 2, Tubbs 2.
Field goals: 21-45. 3-pointers: 6-18 (Isaiah (3) and Thompson (3)). Free throws: 18-24 Fouls: 16. Record: 13-14.
Carlisle: Hayden 22, Newsome 10, Burnett 9, Keeling 8, Draper 2, Oliver 2, Martin 2.
Field goals: 21-48. 3-pointers: 1-14 (Burnett). Free throws: 12-16. Fouls: 17. Record: 14-9.
