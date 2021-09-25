McKee

Senior running back Clint McKee (29) sheds a tackle as he enters the endzone against Breckinridge County on Friday night. McKee recorded four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 55-7 win.

 JAIME PRINCE/Special to The Sun

The Graves County Eagles glided to its fifth consecutive win on Friday night, pummeling Breckinridge County 55-7.

Senior running back Clint McKee didn’t let a light workload stop him from filling the stat sheet against the Fighting Tigers.

McKee rushed for 111 yards on just five carries with four touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas had a perfect night under center, throwing for 78 yards on 3-3 passing. Class 5A receiving yards leader Markus Isaiah was all over the field in the win over Breckinridge.

While he failed to record any receiving yards this week, Isaiah returned a punt for a 55-yard touchdown and also launched an 85-yard bomb to Mason Grant for the Eagles’ first score of the night.

Following the win, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said it was nice to see his guys come out with intensity and get the job done.

“Our defense played great all night and our offense came out electric,” Kemp said. “Clint is on a different level right now, he’s running the ball really well and our offensive line, those holes were crazy.”

Graves County will continue district play next week, hosting Ohio County at 7 p.m. at Eagles Stadium.

GRAVES 55, BRECKENRIDGE 7

Breckinridge 0-0-0-7—7

Graves 28-14-13-0—55

SCORING

Graves County —Markus Isaiah 55 punt return (Conner Thomas kick), 10:09, 1st

Graves County — Mason Grant 85 pass from Markus Isaiah (Conner Thomas kick), 8:09, 1st

Graves County — Clint McKee 26 run (Conner Thomas kick), 6:35, 1st

Graves County — Clint McKee 54 run (Conner Thomas kick), 4:31, 1st

Graves County — Clint McKee 3 run (Conner Thomas kick), 9:47, 2nd

Graves County — Clint McKee 21 run (Conner Thomas kick), 5:50, 2nd

Graves County — Cade Goatley 45 kickoff return (PAT is no good), 11:50, 3rd

Graves County — Kaden Gregory 3 run (Conner Thomas kick), 2:40, 3rd

Breckinridge — Johnathan Walker 7 run (Sydney Tucker kick), 4:30, 4th

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Breckinridge, Watkins 13-40, Walker 9-16, Spitzer 3-16. Graves, McKee 5-111, Marrs 5-38, Hands 1-11, Gregory 2-4.

PASSING—Breckinridge, Watkins, -. Graves, Defreitas, 3-3-0-78. Isaiah 1-1-0-85, Gregory 2-2-0-11.

RECEIVING—Breckinridge, Miller 2-91, Davis 3-12, Walker 1-1. Graves, Grant 2-96, Goatley 2-67, Flint 1-6, Sutton 1-5.

