The Graves County Eagles glided to its fifth consecutive win on Friday night, pummeling Breckinridge County 55-7.
Senior running back Clint McKee didn’t let a light workload stop him from filling the stat sheet against the Fighting Tigers.
McKee rushed for 111 yards on just five carries with four touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas had a perfect night under center, throwing for 78 yards on 3-3 passing. Class 5A receiving yards leader Markus Isaiah was all over the field in the win over Breckinridge.
While he failed to record any receiving yards this week, Isaiah returned a punt for a 55-yard touchdown and also launched an 85-yard bomb to Mason Grant for the Eagles’ first score of the night.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said it was nice to see his guys come out with intensity and get the job done.
“Our defense played great all night and our offense came out electric,” Kemp said. “Clint is on a different level right now, he’s running the ball really well and our offensive line, those holes were crazy.”
Graves County will continue district play next week, hosting Ohio County at 7 p.m. at Eagles Stadium.
GRAVES 55, BRECKENRIDGE 7
Breckinridge 0-0-0-7—7
Graves 28-14-13-0—55
SCORING
Graves County —Markus Isaiah 55 punt return (Conner Thomas kick), 10:09, 1st
Graves County — Mason Grant 85 pass from Markus Isaiah (Conner Thomas kick), 8:09, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 26 run (Conner Thomas kick), 6:35, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 54 run (Conner Thomas kick), 4:31, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 3 run (Conner Thomas kick), 9:47, 2nd
Graves County — Clint McKee 21 run (Conner Thomas kick), 5:50, 2nd
Graves County — Cade Goatley 45 kickoff return (PAT is no good), 11:50, 3rd
Graves County — Kaden Gregory 3 run (Conner Thomas kick), 2:40, 3rd
Breckinridge — Johnathan Walker 7 run (Sydney Tucker kick), 4:30, 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Breckinridge, Watkins 13-40, Walker 9-16, Spitzer 3-16. Graves, McKee 5-111, Marrs 5-38, Hands 1-11, Gregory 2-4.
PASSING—Breckinridge, Watkins, -. Graves, Defreitas, 3-3-0-78. Isaiah 1-1-0-85, Gregory 2-2-0-11.
RECEIVING—Breckinridge, Miller 2-91, Davis 3-12, Walker 1-1. Graves, Grant 2-96, Goatley 2-67, Flint 1-6, Sutton 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.