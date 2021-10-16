Penalties. Turnovers. Special teams.
These three things summed up the matchup between Graves County and Owensboro at Eagles Stadium on Friday night.
Rain showers poured down and playing conditions were less than ideal as the two teams battled it out with a district title on the line.
In an every-second-counts finish, the Red Devils sneaked away with a 35-28 victory behind junior running back Tramel Barksdale’s 155 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Eagles moved the ball well on the first possession of the night but it wouldn’t take long for the turnover bug to bite.
A tipped pass from sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas in Red Devils’ territory resulted in an interception just three minutes into the game.
Owensboro would use a first down run from Barksdale to create some breathing room before being forced to punt the ball back to the Eagles near mid-field.
On the ensuing Graves County possession, senior running back Clint McKee punched home the first score of the night on a 13-yard rush to the end zone.
Unfortunately, the Eagles’ 7-0 lead would be short-lived.
On the following kickoff, junior Red Devil Khalil Rogers returned the kick 100 yards to tie the game at 7-all midway through the first quarter.
As the first quarter began to wind down, rain started to fall in droves, changing the course of the game.
Defreitas would fall into bad luck twice more before the half as Owensboro took a 21-7 lead at the break thanks to a pick-six from junior defensive back Zach Clark and a two-yard rushing touchdown from Barksdale. Out of the break, the Owensboro offense received a bite of its own.
With the chance to take a daunting 21-point lead, Red Devils junior quarterback Kasey Boone’s pass was tipped and picked off by senior defensive back Markus Isaiah, resulting in a 52-yard pick-six.
And just like that, the Eagles appeared to be back in business.
Using a new wave of momentum, the Eagles defense looked for a big stop.
Barksdale and the Red Devils seemed unphased on the next possession as the rushing attack continued to churn out positive results.
On second and goal from the six yard line, Boone suffered his second interception of the night as junior Cade Goatley secured the turnover in the endzone, giving the Eagles the ball with a chance to tie the game at 21-all.
Tipped passes and low snaps played a factor all night long and in the biggest spot for the Eagles, a Mason Grant fumble gave the ball right back to the Red Devils.
Barksdale would help Owensboro take advantage of the turnover as he punched in the one yard touchdown run to give the Red Devils a 28-14 lead as the third quarter ticked away.
In the fourth, the Eagles refused to fold, using a Barksdale fumble and a pair of rushing touchdowns from McKee to tie the game at 28-all with 8:31 to play.
Back-to-back three and outs from each side gave Owensboro a chance to finish things off as the clock wound down.
Moving the ball quickly, the Red Devils marched down the field to take a 35-28 lead with just over 30 seconds to play.
With their backs against the wall, Defreitas and the Eagles would come up short as Owensboro closed out the tight-knit victory.
SCORING
Graves County — Clint McKee 13 run (Conner Thomas kick), 7:08, 1st
Owensboro — Khalil Rogers 100 punt return (Andrew Lanz kick), 6:52, 1st
Owensboro — Tramel Barksdale 2 run (Andrew Lanz kick), 1:19, 1st
Owensboro — Zach Clark 11 interception return (Andrew Lanz kick), 11:54, 2nd
Graves County — Markus Isaiah 52 interception return (Conner Thomas kick), 11:17, 3rd
Owensboro — Tramel Barksdale 1 run (Andrew Lanz kick), 2:58, 3rd
Graves County — Clint McKee 6 run (Conner Thomas kick), 11:49, 4th
Graves County — Clint McKee 41 run (Conner Thomas kick), 8:31, 4th
Owensboro — Tramel Barksdale 10 run (Andrew Lanz kick), 0:37, 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Owensboro, Barksdale 27-155Boone 2-12. Graves, McKee 36-210, Grant 6-32.
PASSING—Owensboro, 6-14-2-92. Graves, Defreitas 7-17-2-71.
RECEIVING—Owensboro, Barksdale 3-34, Goodwin 1-28. Graves, Grant 2-33, McKee 2-17, Isaiah 3-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.