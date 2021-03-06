BRIENSBURG — With a close game throughout, Christian Fellowship pulled out the 62-56 win over visiting Ballard Memorial on Friday night.
“It was frustrating because it seemed like we couldn’t get going, but I am proud of them because in the past we would have just laid down,” CFS head coach Tyler Ryan said. “They kept fighting and they had to because as I told Coach Holder, Ballard has a very bright future ahead of them. I’m proud of our guys because they battled.”
It was a fight to the finish for the Eagles (17-7) with the defense of Ballard Memorial remaining on their heels. Despite the efforts coming from Ballard’s Kameron English and Jamison Smith, the young team’s 3-point shots weren’t enough.
Christian Fellowship’s Andrew Dunning led all scorers with 20 points, six coming from 3-point shots. Luke Grigg (19) and Isaac Hovekamp (15) shared a combined 34 points in the Friday night win.
For Ballard Memorial (2-22), English led his team with 16 points. Out of English’s total, nine came from his ability to hit 3-point shots. In addition, Jamison Smith followed behind with 13, nine coming from 3-pointers.
BALLARD MEMORIAL: English 16, Smith 13, Overstreet 9, Birney 5, Myatt 5, Bishop 4, Hollinsworth 2, Duncan 2.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Dunning 20, L. Grigg 19, Hovekamp 15, Allen 8.
Lady Bombers get last second shot for winThe Lady Eagles had the win in their hands and with seconds to go, Ballard Memorial freshman Nevaeh Yates had other plans.
Once Yates received the ball, she had under four seconds to make a decision — take the shot or risk her team losing by one point. At the buzzer, the visiting Lady Bombers took home the 69-68 victory over Christian Fellowship.
“It was an exciting game. We were up by eight points with three minutes to go,” Lady Bomber head coach Tim Adams said. “We’re trying to work on ending games and didn’t do a very good job. We committed several turnovers which led to transition and we settled for threes.
“We were handling the second half perfectly up until that point. They busted up our play at the end a little bit, but my kids were able to fix it,” he added. “I’m very proud. Nevaeh knew the time on the clock and that’s when we got lucky.”
Yates played a key role in the win for Ballard Memorial (7-10), recording 16 points; six coming from 3-point shots. Senior Madison Calvin — who recorded 56 points in her last matchup against CFS on Feb. 20 — led all scorers with 36 points.
“It was a great ballgame between equally matched teams and good competitors.” CFS head coach Trevor Jackson said.
For the Lady Eagles (10-11), Gracie Howard led her team with 28 points and 13 rebounds, nine of her points came from successful free throw shots. Jayden Jackson tallied up 16 points.
In addition, Lillian Burnett had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Rhema Howard grabbed 10 rebounds.
Ballard Memorial9 24 22 14 — 69
Christian Fellow.17 18 9 22 — 68
BALLARD MEMORIAL: Calvin 36, Yates 16, O’Connor 7, Adams 4, Smith 4, Monroe 2. Field goals: 28. 3-pointers: 2 (Yates). Free throws: 7/16. Record: 7-10.
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: G. Howard 26, Jackson 16, Burnett 15, R. Howard 7, Warren 2. Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 2 (G. Howard, Jackson). Free throws: 20/28. Record: 10-11.
