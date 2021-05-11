The Graves County Eagles picked up their second consecutive win on Tuesday night, defeating Third District opponent Ballard Memorial 12-7.
The Eagles move to 2-0 in district play and 14-5 overall with the win.
Graves County’s bats got hot and stayed hot against the Bombers as the Eagles scored at least one run in each inning but the second.
Leading 7-2 heading into the top of the seventh, Graves added a few insurance runs.
Senior right fielder Lodner Phillips drove in a run on an RBI single and junior shortstop Drake Defreitas sent a three-run blast over the right field fence, giving the Eagles a 12-2 lead.
The Bombers refused to fold down the stretch, scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh before falling to the Eagles 12-7.
Graves County and Ballard Memorial will meet up again on Thursday night at Graves County High School in a matchup that will have district tournament implications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.