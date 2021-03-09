On Monday night, Christian Fellowship senior Andrew Allen reached a milestone as he recorded his 1,000th high school career point in the Eagles’ 65-62 win over Community Christian at Joseph K. Estes Gymnasium.
“It feels great, I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’m proud of the team,” Allen said of his “grand” feat. “We’ve come a long way at Christian Fellowship, and I have to give it all to God. Thankful for this opportunity for my coach and my dad. It’s been fun.”
Allen finished the night with 14 points. His 1,000th point came in the second half. The one and only senior for the Eagles has led his team in scoring all year long.
“I’m so happy for him. Wish he would have got it at home, but honestly a school like this (CCA) is the next best way to get it. I really appreciate what CCA did, taking time out and giving him the game ball,” head coach Tyler Ryan said, sharing the excitement of Allen’s accomplishment. “It’s pretty special, because he’s only been in the program for three years and the year before that was his first year of ever playing organized ball.
“He’s come a long way, learned a lot in a very short amount of time and he’s by far one of the hardest working kids I have had,” Ryan added.
The Eagles’ Andrew Dunning led all scorers with 24 points. Chance Gaston and Luke Grigg had a combined 15 points in the victory.
“It was another like the last where we couldn’t really get anything going,” Ryan said. “I told them that defense and rebounding would win it for us, but I left out free throws. We missed about four or five in a row toward the end and that’s very uncharacteristic of us.”
For the game, the Warriors put up an incredible fight from start to finish, leading after the first quarter by two. Eighth grader Prince Kahnplaye showed much improvement on both defense and offense against Christian Fellowship. Kahnplaye led his team with 17 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
In addition to Kahnplaye, Ty Wilson had 16, Tyson Winsett added 13, and Eli Paxton recorded 12.
The Eagles will faceMarshall County at Reed Conder Gymnasium on Thursday night. Community Christian has home and away games left against Livingston Central tonight and Thursday.
BOYS
Christian Fellowship 15 17 21 12 — 65
Community Christian 17 10 19 16 — 62
CFS: Dunning 24, Allen 14, Gaston 9, L. Grigg 6, Hovekamp 5, Space 4, E. Grigg 3. Field goals: 17/29. 3-pointers: 6/18 (Dunning 2, L. Grigg, Allen, E. Grigg, Gaston). Free throws: 13/23. Fouls: 20. Record: 19-7.
CCA: Kahnplaye 17, Wilson 16, Winsett 13, Paxton 12, Smith 4. Field goals: 14/31. 3-pointers: 5/22 (Kahnplaye 2, Paxton, Winsett, Wilson). Free throws: 19/27. Fouls: 16. Record: 5-19.
Lady Eagles get over .500 markWith the number of games dwindling in the regular season, Christian Fellowship’s girls are looking to finish the season over .500. And Monday night, they defeated Community Christian Academy, 57-30.
“It was a great game and I’m proud of the girls. Each and every one of them put in the effort and it shows,” CFS head coach Trevor Jackson said. “Even the girls who might not get to play a lot stood out tonight, and I’m proud of them.”
Despite remaining scoreless for half of the first frame, the Lady Eagles gained an early lead and kept the Lady Warriors to only four points in the quarter.
CFS freshman standout Gracie Howard led all scorers with 28 points.
Sophomore Lillian Burnett followed with 20 points and seven rebounds.
Reagan Cross led CCA with 12 points. Elizabeth Shaw (7) and Sarah Rogers (5) combined for another dozen.
GIRLS
Christian Fellowship 11 22 14 10 — 57
Community Christian 4 4 15 7 — 30
CFS: G. Howard 28, Burnett 20, Hudson 4, Jackson 3. Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 1 (G. Howard). Free throws: 8/12. Fouls: 8. Record: 12-11.
CCA: Cross 12, Shaw 7, Rogers 5, Fraser 4, Holland 2. Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 2 (Cross, Shaw). Free throws: 6/10. Fouls: 11. Record: 3-23.
