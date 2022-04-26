McCracken County High School officially introduced their new boys head basketball coach on Monday, April 25. Dustin Roberts, the longtime assistant coach at both McCracken and Heath Counties, has been promoted to head coach after former head coach Burlin Brower announced his retirement last month.
While some coaching transitions take some getting used to from all sides, hiring a head coach from within the powerhouse of a program should make for a smooth transition. The players are excited to have him lead the team and the school is excited to see the program continue to succeed.
“When looking for a basketball coach, we looked at what has been successful,” McCracken County athletic director Geno Miller said in his introduction of Roberts. “This guy has been a huge part of that success and we look forward to seeing what he’s going to bring for the future.”
The Mustangs have had a long tradition of basketball success in just the nine short years they have been a program. But they have made themselves known across the state and the surrounding, as a program that can play at a high level. Many attribute that success to the head coach and the talent on the floor, but key aspects that often get overlooked is the coaching staff alongside the head coach.
Roberts has played a role in four First Region Championships, 227 wins, six district titles and much more as an assistant at McCracken County. While some might not recognize that success right away, the boys on the team recognize it immediately.
“I’ve been coming here since the eighth grade for practices and stuff, he’s always been there helping me out throughout the way,” Jack McCune said. “He’s believed in us all the way through and I’ve loved ‘D Rob’ since I’ve been here, it makes me feel confident that he has the team in his hands now.”
Upon hearing of the new hire, Brant Brower, who just recently finished his senior season as a Mustang, shared his gratitude and excitement for Roberts on Twitter.
“Dustin has the highest basketball IQ of anyone I have ever been around,” he posted. “He can watch film and point out every detail of an offense and where it came from. I always believed Dustin would be a great head coach from how hard he works behind the scenes. He 100% deserves this position.”
And while the athletes are excited about their new head coach, the new head coach himself is equally as excited. He credits his predecessor in helping him and the rest of the coaching staff get to where he is today in being able to take on a head coaching position whenever the opportunity came along.
He points out that not only did he and Brower coach side by side for a long time, but all of the coaching staff has been together for several years, making it a strong camaraderie.
“The continuity and consistency for the kids is really big as far as hearing the same voices, they know the same expectations, so I think that’s an easy transition,” Roberts said. “Coach Brower gave us assistants a lot of freedom to show our talents; he gave us a lot of responsibility, so that makes for an easy transition.”
The McCracken County boys basketball team has been successful for so long under the same coaches that fans of the team shouldn’t expect to see much change with the coaching change.
“There won’t be a lot of changes coaching style wise, we will tweak some things year to year based on personnel obviously, but as far as the overall picture it’s going to be the same,” Roberts said.
While basketball season isn’t exactly around the corner, Roberts and his staff will get right to work making sure the team is ready for late November and ready to make a run down the stretch towards district, regional and state titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.