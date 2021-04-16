McCracken County senior pitcher Abigayle Duren had a solid night in the circle Thursday in helping lead the Lady Mustang softball team to a 6-1 win over visiting Graves County.
There was some periodic sloppy defensive play behind her, but Duren put together a strong seven innings, giving up just the one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four. She stranded seven Graves base-runners in the game, including a bases-loaded situation in the second inning, in helping her team overcome a trio of errors.
“She had a great night throwing the ball,” McCracken head coach Tony Hayden said of Duren. “We’ve been making way too many errors behind her and getting her in situations she shouldn’t be in. She shouldn’t have given up a run in this game. She threw lights-out — her stuff was working good.”
The Lady Eagles (3-2) scored their lone run of the game in the top of the third inning on an RBI single from sophomore Ellie Davis after freshman Bailey Wimsatt singled and junior Gwen Munsell reached on an error.
Graves had another golden scoring opportunity in the second inning but was unable to capitalize. Munsell drew a leadoff walk, and freshman Anna Rogers and seventh-grader Ginger Martin both reached base safely courtesy of McCracken errors with two outs.
“Those were routine plays — you have to make those plays,” Hayden said of his team’s defensive miscues.
But Duren got out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out sophomore Ebonee Bell.
The Lady Eagles once again found some offensive success in the top of the seventh inning with Martin and Bell leading off with back-to-back singles. But McCracken freshman catcher K.G. Walker saw Bell off of first base and made a throw to sophomore Annie White, who applied the tag for the out. Senior Memphis Lassiter hit a two-out single, but Duren got Wimsatt to fly out to end the game.
Wimsatt got the pitching start for Graves, giving up the six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. Hayden said Wimsatt “threw a good game” but added that the Lady Mustang batters instituted an effective strategy against her.
“You have to make Bailey throw the ball,” he said. “If you make her work, then you can have success against her.”
The Lady Mustangs (8-2) did find success against Wimsatt, putting three runs on the board in the second inning. Walker led off with a double and was replaced by a courtesy runner in freshman Ellie Shoulders. A single from junior Zoe Smithson brought Shoulders home. A nicely executed bunt from senior Ashby Murt scored another run later in the inning, and junior Bailey Watts tacked on an RBI single for the 3-0 lead.
After Graves scored in the top of the third, McCracken increased its lead back to three in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single from Walker.
“It’s hard to believe she’s a freshman — she plays way above her age,” Hayden said of Walker, who had a team-high two hits in the game. “There’s nothing but good things I can say about that kid right now. She’s played awfully well.”
The Lady Mustangs scored their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of an RBI triple from sophomore Ally Hutchins and an RBI sacrifice fly from White.
Wimsatt struck out the side in the bottom of the sixth, but Graves was unable to make any sort of comeback as the Lady Mustangs earned their fourth straight win. Moving forward, Hayden said it’s all about defensive improvement.
“We can’t keep making errors out there when our pitchers are throwing their butts off like they’ve been doing,” he said.
