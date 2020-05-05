A familiar face with Graves County basketball has returned.
Monday morning via YouTube live video, Lyndon Dunning — a former Eagles and Lady Eagles assistant coach — was named the new girls basketball coach, after most recently spending the past three seasons as an assistant athletic director and a top hoops assistant under Terry Birdsong and the Marshals at his alma mater, Marshall County.
“I’m glad to be back,” Dunning said. “Graves County has always been special to me. This place has great memories for me.”
The third girls basketball coach at GCHS in the past three years, Dunning replaces Brandon Fisher, who coached the Lady Eagles to a 26-6 record last season and ended with a 52-50 loss to Marshall County in the First Region championship.
Fisher, who replaced Aaron Beth in 2019, then resigned to take the same position at Lincoln County High School.
Dunning’s history with Graves County includes stints as an assistant boys basketball coach under former head coaches Allan Hatcher, Birdsong and current Eagles coach Josh Frick, when he was part of seven First Region championships in 1997-98, 2000, ’06, ’09, ’13 and ’17.
Dunning also served as an assistant coach when Hatcher coached the Lady Eagles to the KHSAA Final Four in 1995.
“I think I’ve always been interested in anything involving Graves County athletics because it’s home for me,” he added. “I’ve been here since 1994-95, and the program sells itself. The Lady Eagles have won four regional titles, and I was part of the 1994-95 Final Four team. And just being a part of that and a couple more years ... it left a lasting impression on me.”
Certainly, this isn’t the only head coaching position Dunning has applied for in his career.
But of all the opportunities past, present and future, this one feels like “the right fit.” The perfect timing.
“When I gave my interview, I said: ‘I’ve given my blood, sweat and tears to this school,’ ” Dunning noted. “Hopefully, this is the last move that I make in my career.”
The Lady Eagles did lose the bulk of this past season’s offense to graduation in Georgetown College basketball signee Callie Jackson, Murray State soccer signee Raychel Mathis and softball standout Bailey Wilson, but return players such as Avery Myatt and Nealey Jackson, who were respectively fourth and fifth in team scoring.
But while returning talent has Dunning excited to jump into the regional mix for 2020-21 and beyond, it’s the welling fountain of youth truly fueling his anticipation.
“To work with the younger kids is almost more satisfying, because there’s not a lot of pressure on them,” he added. “And they’re able to push themselves. And it’s really up to them. There’s so much talent at younger levels here, that — hey — competition will make you work. And I know those girls worked really hard under coach (Brandon) Fisher, and even coach (Aaron) Beth before that. Tradition, here, you can’t fake tradition. They’re expected to win.
“They were one game away from winning a regional championship, and hopefully these girls will come in this year being hungry and ready to prove themselves.”
Building a staff is near the top of his to-do list moving forward, but not before he personally meets with every player on his team.
And even he admits he’ll have to get a little creative, with social distancing protocols still firmly in place across Kentucky and COVID-19 still a very serious concern.
“I’ll meet with the girls any way I can, even if it’s sitting in the front yard and socially distancing,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t want their first meeting with me to be talking to me as a group in Zoom or Skype.”Dunning is the program’s 10th head coach.
