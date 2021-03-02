Monday’s boys basketball game between McCracken County and University Heights Academy in Paducah came down to the wire.
Taking the clock under 10 seconds, Mustang senior point guard Noah Dumas drove to the basket to find sophomore teammate Jack McCune ready to receive a pass. McCune got the ball and knew what to do with it, laying it up and through the net with four seconds left for what proved to be the game-winning basket in a 59-57 Mustang victory.
“I’ve been through a lot of those plays before. I just stayed calm and got to the rim, and I saw Jack open, and I hit the open man, and we won right off that basket,” Dumas said after the game. “It was a hard-fought game. I didn’t play well myself, but my teammates finished the game. And I made a big assist there to Jack to win the game. It was a good night for us.”
With the clock ticking down, McCune had the awareness to sneak away from his defender and open himself up for the pass from Dumas.
“When I saw Noah driving, the player that was guarding me just went up to guard him, so I saw that and came backdoor, and I knew Noah was going to get the ball to me. And I just went in with it,” McCune said. “It was a little nerve-wracking, but it means a lot to get the win for my teammates.”
McCune and Dumas weren’t the high scorers for the Mustangs (16-6), as they finished with nine and four points, respectively. But they came up big when it mattered most.
“That tells you why he’s such a good player,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower said of Dumas making the game-winning assist on a night in which he struggled scoring. “He got two assists on our last two possessions and helped us get that win.”
Dumas also had the assist to McCune on the prior possession, which the latter converted into an and-1 that gave McCracken a 57-56 lead with 55 seconds left. It was the Mustangs’ first lead since 1:05 remained in the third period.
UHA’s KJ Crump hit a free throw at the other end to tie the score with 37 seconds left, setting up the Mustangs’ final possession that ended with McCune’s game-winner.
“I can’t say enough about Jack McCune catching that ball under control and going up and finishing, and he stepped up and made that free throw (on the and-1),” Brower said.
With Brant Brower (5 points) not playing much after going down with an injury, senior Ian McCune (21 points) and junior Ian Hart (18 points) stepped up to provide the bulk of the Mustangs’ scoring on the night.
“Ian McCune is a mismatch. He’s that guy that’s hard for a lot of teams to match up against,” Brower said. “And Ian Hart is also a tough matchup, and he had a big steal there for the dunk to tie it up.”
Hart’s dunk tied the score at 54 with 1:46 remaining, firing up the Mustangs and the home crowd after McCracken had trailed by as many as six points earlier in the period.
While Jack McCune hit the apparent game-winner, four seconds still remained on the clock, giving the Blazers (7-8) one last opportunity. Crump raced down the floor and got a good look at a 3-pointer, but the ball bounced off the rim as time expired.
“As fast as KJ Crump is, he’s going to get the ball down the floor in four seconds. I’m just glad he didn’t get a layup,” Brower said of his team’s final defensive possession. “I thought we did a good job turning him and keeping him to the sideline so he only had one angle to make it. All in all, it worked out the way we wanted. We had three guys on him, and we didn’t want to contest much more than that and get a foul.”
Crump finished with 18 points, just behind DJ Quarles (21 points, including five 3-pointers) as top scorers for the Blazers.
The Mustangs opened Monday’s game on an 11-4 run before UHA came back to tie the score at 16 going into the second quarter.
The game remained tight in the second period before the Mustangs ended it on a 6-0 run with baskets from Ian McCune, Jack McCune and Hart to take a 29-23 edge into halftime.
The teams entered the fourth quarter with the score tied at 40 after Quarles hit two 3-pointers over the final minute of the third to erase a six-point deficit.
MCCRACKEN 59, UHA 57
Univ. Heights 16 7 17 17 — 57
McCracken 16 13 11 19 — 59
Univ. Heights leading scorers: DJ Quarles 21, Crump 18, McGee 8.
McCracken leading scorers: I. McCune 21, Hart 18, J. McCune 9.
