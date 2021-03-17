The McCracken County boys basketball team had its eyes on the prize — a fifth straight Second District Tournament championship — on Tuesday.
Focused and playing sharp from the start, the Mustangs shot out to a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and held Paducah Tilghman in check on its home floor in a 69-43 victory to secure that championship.
“We’ve had some pretty tough practices over the last few days, and I’m proud of the way these guys worked this week in practice,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower said of how his team has been dialed in of late. “Everybody has been there every day, and nobody took a play off. Everybody knew what needed to be done.”
Brower knows his team is talented, but even he was left surprised at Tuesday’s 26-point margin of victory.
“I was worried about this game,” Brower said. “Tilghman has a really good team, and they’ve played really well. So to come in here and beat them like this is a shocker to me.”
Senior Noah Dumas, who led the Mustangs with 24 points, said he too was pleasantly surprised with the end result.
“We came in to have a blowout, but we didn’t expect one,” he said. “We’ve been hearing that they (Tilghman) have gotten better, so we came out and showed them what we had, and we gave it our all.”
McCracken defeated Tilghman 74-56 in the teams’ lone meeting during the regular season and had little trouble dispatching of the Blue Tornado again on Tuesday. Dumas sparked McCracken’s hot start, opening the game with back-to-back 3-pointers as part of his nine points in the first quarter.
“Noah Dumas was focused. He was locked in and was really good tonight,” Brower said.
The Mustangs (19-6) got another triple from junior Ian Hart, which continued to energize their play on the defensive end. That swarming, active defense held the Blue Tornado (17-5) in check to the tune of just eight points in each of the first two quarters.
“To hold them to 16 points in the first half, our defensive effort was outstanding,” Brower said. “I was really pleased with our guys tonight.”
McCracken took the 14-point edge into the second quarter and continued adding to it. Dumas capped a 7-0 run, which also included two points each from Hart and sophomore Jack McCune, with a 3-pointer that put the Mustangs up 31-11 with 3:13 left in the period. A triple from Hart capped the scoring in the quarter, sending McCracken into halftime leading 34-16.
The Mustangs put together another 7-0 run early in the third quarter courtesy of five points from Dumas and two from junior Brant Brower for a 41-18 lead. A dunk from Hart later in the period punctuated an 8-0 spurt that put the Mustangs up 51-23 with 1:20 left in the third period. Hart had five points in that run to go with a 3-pointer from junior Cason Tilford.
McCracken took a 53-26 lead into the fourth quarter en route to its convincing championship victory that jolted a renewed sense of confidence within the team.
“We didn’t feel like we played real well there late in the year, and to come out here and play like this kind of solidifies us back to where we were,” Brower said. “We’ve been undefeated in the region all year, but we didn’t feel that way coming into this game. But tonight lets our guys know that we’re right in the mix.”
Hart (17 points) and McCune (10) joined Dumas in scoring in double figures for McCracken, which also got eight points from Brower.
Seniors Tragen Arthur and Camdon Marshall scored nine points apiece to lead Tilghman, which also got eight points from senior Eli Brown.
All-District honors were awarded after the game. As voted on by the coaches, those honorees were McCracken’s Dumas, Brower, Hart and senior Ian McCune; Tilghman’s Brown, Arthur, senior Jackson Goodwin and junior Mian Shaw; and St. Mary seniors Parker MacCauley and Bryce Haas.
McCRACKEN COUNTY 69, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 43
McCracken 22 12 19 16 — 69
Tilghman 8 8 10 17 — 43
McCracken leading scorers: Dumas 24, Hart 17, J. McCune 10.
Tilghman leading scorers: Arthur 9, Marshall 9, Brown 8.
