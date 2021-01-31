MAYFIELD — Halie Duke was shooting for a record. She may have come up shy, but she still managed to shoot out the lights.
The senior Lady Cardinal ended up tying former Mayfield standout Emily Holmes’ single-game, 3-point record with seven treys and scoring a game-high 23 points as part of her team’s 65-44 win over Caldwell County Saturday.
Duke connected on a pair in the first quarter and tacked on four more before halftime when Mayfield took a 40-15 lead over the Lady Tigers. She added her equalizing triple with just over a minute left in the third frame and tried to get over the top in the fourth but just missed on a pair of attempts
“We were trying to see if we could get that record for her and I thought she had that last one,” Mayfield coach Bradley Nanney said.
But it was far from a one-woman show, as fellow senior Hayley Sullivan delivered a pair of 3-pointers herself and was 7-of-9 from the free throw line for 17 points and freshman Skylar Mandry added her own long-range shot and was 4-of-6 at the line for 11 points.
Along with the offense, it was a solid defensive showing by the Lady Cardinals (8-3) that limited Caldwell County to only five field goals in the first half.
Meanwhile, it also fed into Mayfield’s offense with 22 transition points in the first two frames.
“We executed and showed some patience and allowed them to get the ball where we wanted them to get it before we attacked,” Nanney said. “We moved the ball really well and competed on the boards,” that accounted for 36 rebounds, led by Addaley Smith’s nine and eight from Sullivan.
Despite missing their two leading scorers, Jacey Jaggers and Majah Hollowell, the Lady Tigers (3-5) delivered in the third quarter with five of Katy Smiley’s eight points and a 3-pointer from Morgan McDaniels and outscored the host Lady Cards, 15-7.
Caldwell County coach Chuck Mitchell said his team was trying to get in sync without Jaggers and Hollowell and made some adjustments at halftime.
“We told the girls we were going to attack the rim and not get trapped, and it started working out for us,” he said. “We made a little run and it made us feel better with what we were doing.
“(Jaggers and Hollowell) will be back Tuesday (to play Lyon County) but we missed them tonight,” Mitchell added. “At the same time, we’ve got a lot of young kids who got to play and I was really proud of them.”
Junior Paris Gray led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 10 points.
Both coaches felt their respective teams are building momentum as they get deeper into the season.
“These experiences are getting us better from the neck up,” Mitchell said. “From the neck down, we’re a good basketball team. From the neck up, we’re learning how to deal with adversity and come Tuesday we’ll be a buzz saw.”
Mayfield, which has won five of its last six outings, is facing stiff competition in the coming days with Third District rival Graves County on Friday and defending First Region champs Marshall County the following week.
“We’ve got to keep working and try to take the momentum when we can get it and run with it,” Nanney said. “Our schedule is tough the next couple of weeks. We’re going to have to be good defensively and shoot well to be in some of these games.”
Caldwell Co. 6 9 15 14—44
Mayfield 20 20 7 18—65
CALDWELL CO.: Gray 10, Smiley 8, A. Hollowell 6, McDaniels 5, Tyler 2, Ortt 2, Cavanaugh 2, McKinney 1. FG: 14. 3s: 2 (McDaniels, Gray). FT: 10-21. Record: 3-5.
MAYFIELD: Duke 23, Sullivan 17, Mandry 11, Mayes 8, Lawson 3, Burns 3. FG: 18. 3s: 12 (Duke 7, Sullivan 2, Mandry 1, Lawson 1, Mayes 1). FT: 17-24. Record: 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.