On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs’ traveled to Bowling Green to take on the Franklin Duelers in the 4th vs. 5th seed play-in game in the OVL Tournament. The winner of this game heads to the first round of the playoffs. The final score of this matchup was 5-3 in favor of the Duelers, bringing an end to the Chiefs season.
Colin Murphy got the nod to start the game on the mound for the Chiefs, making his eighth start of the year.
The night’s game started as a defensive battle between both teams, with neither allowing a run for the first three innings. Murphy struck four batters out through these innings.
The Duelers were able to break open the scoring in this contest, the first run coming from an RBI double by Sam Slaughter in the bottom of the fourth inning. A strikeout by Murphy after shut down hopes for multiple runs in the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Duelers loaded the bases after a hit by pitch and two walks. After a pitching change, two more batters were walked to make the score 3-0. Two consecutive strikeouts got the Chiefs out of the jam as the game headed to the sixth.
The Duelers added two more in the sixth stemming from an RBI single by Daniel Courtney. This extended the lead to five.
The Chiefs were able to score their first run thanks to a RBI groundout by Cal Cook. This scored Krayton Morse, who reached third after a single, stolen base, and a groundout.
In the top of the eighth with runners on first and third, Elijah Brooks singled on a line drive to center field to score one and put runners on the corners again. Colby Morse followed this up with a sacrifice fly to score Kyler Carmack and cut the deficit to two.
In the ninth, the Chiefs were unable to produce a run, making the final score 5-3.
This game ended the Chiefs 2022 season. They finished with a record of 13-26, an improvement from last season. As the season comes to an end, everyone wishes the best for the players as they continue on in their baseball careers, and look forward to another Chiefs season next summer.
Paducah Chiefs 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0- 3 4 2
Franklin Duelers 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 x- 5 6 1
TB: PC- S Schield 1, E Brooks 1, G Griggs 1, K Morse 1; FD- J Evans 2, S Slaughter 2, M Castle 1, D Courtney 1, B Rice 1
Final Records- Paducah Chiefs (13-26) Franklin Duelers (19-20)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.