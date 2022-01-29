Kentucky’s duck season for 2021-22 closes at sunset Monday, likely going out more quietly than hunters would prefer.
This year the season has run through the conventional early stint from Thanksgiving through the following weekend, Nov. 25-28, and then picking up again Dec. 7 and continuing through the end of January. The longer portion of the season was set to run through Jan. 31 as the latest possible option under the federal guidelines.
After the early holiday opportunities, the latest possible adjustment for the remaining allowable days for the remainder of the total 60-day season were selected to take advantage of the highest level of duck migration to habitats at Kentucky’s latitudes.
That becomes almost a moot point if the migration to Kentucky’s waterfowl wintering areas is mediocre at best. And that apparently is what has happened.
Most waterfowlers in western Kentucky are reporting sporadic action at best throughout the duck season. Overall, the most successful hunters seem to rate this year’s season as lackluster, and many would give it lower marks.
While area temperatures have felt rather wintry of late, the thinking is that severe cold and snow/ice cover at latitudes up the Mississippi Flyway seem not to have been adequate and early enough to force a high percentage of migrant ducks to venture this far south.
Farming practices that leave more duck-suitable food accessible and the development of more refuge areas to our north up the flyway may be lessening the need for more birds to migrate this far.
If this sounds vaguely familiar, recall that the same factors have eliminated what once was a major migration of interior Canada geese to far western Kentucky. Tens of thousands of geese from Canadian nesting areas once flocked to the region, especially Ballard Wildlife Management Area in Ballard County, to winter. Now, none do. None.
The only Canada geese seen in the region nowadays typically are non-migrant birds that nest and live here year-round.
It has not come to that with duck species, but it does seem that the same conditions are short-stopping many ducks that normally might be here. Here again, it is difficult to define normal presently.
Last week, a “ground count” of ducks at Ballard WMA produced an estimate of just under 23,500 lounging there.
At this same time of year in 2021, a comparable survey at Ballard WMA estimated the presence of about 27,500 ducks. Five years ago, a late January ground count at Ballard WMA produced an estimation of about 39,000 ducks.
While duck hunting ends Monday, Kentucky’s goose hunting season continues through Feb. 15 for anyone that wants to exercise that option. While Canada goose opportunities are largely restricted to scattered local resident birds, the recent ground count at Ballard WMAA produced as estimate of about 6,400 white-fronted geese (speckled bellies or specs) and 2,130 snow geese.
In another outdoors endeavor, today is the final day of Kentucky’s 2021-22 snipe hunting season. I frankly don’t know what I’m going to do with myself henceforth.
Please excuse the mirth poking, which is based on the fact that almost nobody (and possibly exactly nobody) specializes in and dedicatedly hunts Wilson’s or “common” snipe in Kentucky. That is despite a two-phase hunting season that totals 107 days.
Indeed, snipe hunting, real snipe hunting, has been open in Kentucky Sept. 15-Oct. 24 and, currently, Nov. 25-Jan. 30. This is to differentiate it from the spoofy prank of taking someone allegedly snipe hunting and convincing them to hold a tow sack or something similar in which they are supposed to catch a fleeing snipe that is driven to the bag by others in the hunting party.
Of course, the jokester’s snipe hunt is conducted at night, and after the pranked participant is positioned for the catch, waiting in the dark for this mythological snipe, everybody else sneaks away and leaves him literally holding the bag.
Most people who pull this traditional trick have never seen a Wilson’s snipe. Nor has most anybody else, for that matter.
The Wilson’s snipe is a medium-sized short bird, plump and sporting a long, pointy beak with which it probes for and captures earthworms and other invertebrates in muddy ground along the banks of waterbodies and streams, wetland fields and other soft, mushy areas.
The snipe is elaborately pattered with gray-brown and buff on its upper body and has a whitish belly. This species is similar in build and beak to the American woodcock, but the snipe is longer-legged and has that white belly, a contrast to the cinnamon-colored breast and belly of the woodcock.
If lots of people hunted them it might be different, but along with a lengthy hunting period, the daily limit for the Wilson’s snipe is 8 birds under Kentucky regulation. Inasmuch as few people legitimately go snipe hunting, it would be a guess that most snipe taken in Kentucky are shot by hunters in pursuit of something else. It is doubtful that many are taken even incidentally.
After sunset today, everybody has to lay off snipe for nearly eight months. I doubt it changes too many routines.
Anyone inclined to hiking on the Land Between the Lakes’ North/South Trail should be aware that the trail in the northern section of the public area was trashed by downed and splintered trees and damaged bridges during the Dec. 10 tornadoes that damaged so much of the region.
Approximately 2.5 miles of the North/South Trail is now indefinitely closed between Forest Service Road 106 and points south of FS Road 110. Barricades are placed to mark the closed sections of the trail.
Meanwhile, a detour of about 2.6 miles has been established to bypass the damaged and impassable portion of trail. The detour, marked intermittently with decals on white posts, uses parts of FS roads 106, 107 and 110 and paved trails in the vicinity.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
