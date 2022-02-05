If kids can hunt ducks hereabouts this weekend but adults can’t, it must be Kentucky’s youth waterfowl season in the Western Waterfowl Zone.
In fact, it is that special, two-day hunting season today and Sunday, and youngsters who haven’t reached the age of 16, juniors who do have adult supervision, can hunt ducks as well as geese. Overseeing adults and other adults in the same party, for that matter, can simultaneously hunt geese but not ducks.
Kentucky’s traditional 60-day duck hunting season closed at the end of shooting hours Monday, sunset on Jan. 31. In what has become convention, this weekend, the first weekend after the regular duck season, the youth waterfowl season follows.
That is for the western zone, the 27 westernmost counties that make up about one third of the commonwealth. The remainder of the state falls into the Eastern Waterfowl Zone, and for that larger block of counties, the annual youth waterfowl hunt is an autumn phenomenon. The youth season there was Nov. 6-7 of2021.
The youth hunt going on in the region now allows juniors to hunt ducks, mergansers and coots as well as the variety of geese under regular duck and goose season regulations. The adults that must accompany the young hunters can take part actively in the hunting only in regard to geese. The duck species are only open to gunning from the kid hunters.
Youth waterfowlers, if only for hunts this weekend, should have a junior version of the Kentucky hunting license, state migratory bird/waterfowl permit and federal waterfowl permit, the “duck stamp.”
The youth season represents the last of any duck hunting in the state for the2021-22 hunting year.
The regular goose hunting season, covering Canada, white-fronted and snow geese, opened with the early segment of the regular duck season on Thanksgiving Day, but it is still ongoing. The regular goose season continues through Feb. 15.
A special “conservation order” snow goose hunting season begins the day after the regular season closes, Feb. 16, and runs through March 31. This lightly hunted season is offered as an alternative in hopes that hunters will participate and help reduce the flocks of “light” geese — snow and blue color-phase geese -that have greatly overpopulated their Arctic nesting grounds to the point of damaging their own habitat.
While it is rare for major flocks of snow geese to tarry in this region so late in the migration year, regulators offer the special late hunting with no bag limit to expedite snow goose harvest if and when hunters have opportunities to take them.
- One important serving of Kentucky’s small game hunting reaches an end next week. The rabbit and quail hunting seasons for the state’s western rabbit and quail zone close at the end of shooting hours on Thursday.
Eastern zone bunny and bobwhite hunting, which began Nov. 1, closed Monday of this week. The season in our western zone is Nov. 15-Feb. 10. The scarcity of quail over much of the state makes the bobwhite season more figurative, but Thursday’s rabbit hunting closure will halt action for a fair number of small game hunters in westernmost counties.
The last of small game pursuits for the 2021-22 hunting year boil down to squirrel season and most furbearer hunting and trapping, which conclude Feb. 28. Grouse hunting in eastern Kentucky areas where that is applicable, and the late segment of the crow hunting season also close on the final day of February.
- The Land Between the Lake’s Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area’s trails have been closed to use until further notice, pending some drying more favorable weather
- conditions. U.S. Forest Service/LBL managers announced Tuesday that the backcountry vehicle trails in the Turkey Bay area are now off limits to riders as a result of soil saturation as well as safety concerns in regard to the anticipated ice and snow event that was to move through the region before the weekend.
Turkey Bay trails routinely are temporarily closed during the winter and early spring when frequent and heavy precipitation and freezing/thawing cycles leave the backcountry byways soft and subject to excessive damage by off-road vehicles. To monitor for reopening of the Turkey Bay area, see the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us underthrew “Alerts” header.
- Giant City State Park near Makanda, Illinois, has scheduled a nature hike today, but participants should check in by phone to see if openings remain for the mid-morning trek.
Plans called for park naturalist to lead a one-mile jaunt starting at 10 a.m. andfinishing about noon. The guided hike will be free and open to the public, but registration should be made first by phoning the Giant City Visitor Center at618-457-4836. An obvious consideration is weather and trail conditions after the passing winter storm system. A call for registration will provide any alerts or details needed.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone270-575-8650.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.