After finalizing all of the district softball and baseball tournaments around the First Region on Wednesday night, the draw took place Thursday morning to decide what the matchups would look like for the opening rounds.
This year’s tournaments will take place and Marshall County and Graves County High Schools. Both locations will host four games on the first day of play which will be Monday, May 23. Two softball and two baseball games will take place at each location that day.
The second round will hold two games of the same sport. Graves County will host both baseball games on Tuesday and the baseball championship game on Wednesday, while Marshall County hosts the two softball games on Tuesday and the softball championship game on Wednesday.
Hickman County vs. Paducah Tilghman softballThe Lady Falcons and Lady Tornado will kick things off at Marshall County on Monday with a 5:30 p.m. scheduled first pitch. Hickman County won the First District title, beating out Carlisle County for this position, while Tilghman lost to McCracken County to be named the Second District runners-up. This will be the first contest between the two teams since 2019 when the Lady Tornado beat the Lady Falcons 3-1 in the region tournament.
This season Hickman hold a record of 17-13, while Tilghman sits at 17-15. As a team the Lady Falcons are averaging .384 from the plate, with senior Rancey Skaggs leading the way with an impressive .589. The Lady Tornado are currently hitting a .306 as a team with Audreya White leading that stat with a personal .419.
Mayfield vs. Marshall County softballMayfield and Marshall will be the second softball game at Marshall County on Monday night with The Lady Cardinals as the champions of the Third District and The Lady Marshals as the Fourth District runners-up. The Lady Cardinals currently hold a record of 14-10 while the Lady Marshals have a 19-15 record.
Marshall County is currently batting at a .333 as a team with Charley Pursley holding the top with a personal .536. Mayfield is averaging .244 as a team with Jo Jo Fox leading the way with a personal .474. Fox also controls the pitching circle for the Lady Cardinals pitching an ERA of .90 through 140.2 innings pitched.
McCracken County vs. Hickman County baseballOn the baseball side of things for the first night at Marshall County, the Mustangs and Falcons will get things rolling. McCracken County holds the best record in the region at 30-6 while Hickman County sits at 16-10. The Mustangs won the Second District over Tilghman and The Falcons lost the First District to Carlisle County.
McCracken County is hitting .324 as a team with Jack Bennett leading the way with .475 individually. Bennett also holds the best ERA from the mound at .68 through 51.1 innings pitched. Hickman County is averaging .327 as a team from the plate with Gabe Dowdy leading the way with .481.
McCracken County vs. Carlisle County softballOver at Graves County on Monday night McCracken County and Carlisle County will meet on the softball diamond. McCracken County has been highly ranked across the state with their impressive 29-2 record, while Carlisle sits at 21-9.
The last time the two teams met was last year’s region tournament where McCracken won 11-1.
The Lady Comets hold a batting average of .375 on the season with Karlie Gibson holding a personal .477. The Lady Mustangs sit at .455 as a team with Ally Hitchins leading the way with an impressive .573.
Calloway County vs. Graves County softball
The Lady Lakers and Lady Eagles will be the final softball game of the opening round of the tournament at Graves County High School. This matchup has a long history dating back to 2001, with 34 games taking place since then. The most recent game was last season when Calloway County came out on top 7-3 in a regular season game.
Calloway County is currently hitting a .246 average as a team with Preslee
Phillips holding a .385, while Graves County has a team average of .325 with Gwen Munsell holding a team best .453.
Mayfield vs. Calloway County baseballThe Cardinals and Lakers will round out the first day of play at Marshall County High School. They are slated to begin play at 8 p.m. after McCracken and Hickman. Mayfield has a record of 10-18 while Calloway sits at 12-18.
This will be the first contest of the season between the two teams; the last time they met was April 5 of last year when Calloway took care of business with a 13-2 win. This season the Calloway County Lakers hold a .284 batting average with Cadwell Turner leading the way with .385, and Mayfield has a team average of .264 with Ben Hite holding the top average at .341.
Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman baseballOver at Graves County, The Marshals and Tornado will face off on the baseball field.
Tilghman holds the second best record in the region at 27-6 while Marshall sits at 19-14.
This will be the first contest between the two teams this season.
Marshall County is currently averaging .242 from the plate as a team with Alex Staples leading the way with the best personal average at .352. Paducah Tilghman is averaging .337 as a team with Gage Griggs leading the team at .470.
Carlisle County vs. Graves County baseballThis will be the third meeting between the Comets and Eagles this season, with Graves County winning both contests 4-3 and 9-1 early in the season. Since then Carlisle County has gone on to hold a 19-9 record while Graves sits at 16-14.
Carlisle County has a batting average of .349 as a team with Koltyn Perez leading with a .513 while Graves County is being led by Drew Davis with a personal average of .388 and the team is hitting a .273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.