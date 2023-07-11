There is no shortage of golf courses in the west Kentucky area up for the Best Golf Course award on the Paducah Sun Readers Choice ballots each year, and this years award went to Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, KY.

The semi-private course boasts an 18-hole, 6,700+ total yard course with tee boxes for all skill levels. It features three par three holes, 12 par four’s and three par five’s. Alongside the course, Drake Creek features practice putting greens, a driving range and state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor training facility.

