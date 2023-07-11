There is no shortage of golf courses in the west Kentucky area up for the Best Golf Course award on the Paducah Sun Readers Choice ballots each year, and this years award went to Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, KY.
The semi-private course boasts an 18-hole, 6,700+ total yard course with tee boxes for all skill levels. It features three par three holes, 12 par four’s and three par five’s. Alongside the course, Drake Creek features practice putting greens, a driving range and state-of-the-art indoor/outdoor training facility.
“We are obviously really excited about being named best golf course,” PGA Golf Professional Todd Butts said. “We are normally a finalist for the award but I will say we had a great year.”
One of the aspects of the course that Butts and his team pride themselves on is their Junior Golf Program. Every Wednesday morning 102 junior golfers gather at Drake Creek for instruction and tournament style play to improve and hone in their golf game.
“What a lot of people don’t know is two out of the last three years we have won the Kentucky PGA Youth Development award as well as the Golfer Development award,” Butts said. “So we strive to help golfers of every age and every skill level improve and enjoy the game of golf.”
Butts is a firm believer that people who walk into his pro shop to check in for a round of golf or buy a bucket of balls to hit at the driving range should walk in happy and leave happy. He says he understands that people can choose to go to nearly any course they want to, but is happy to see them choose Drake Creek.
“There are several good golf courses in the area, but people choose to drive the 10 to 15 minutes to get to us so we strive to make that drive worth it,” Butts said.
“Everything we’ve done this past year has been up. Our rounds have been up, our memberships have been up and every special event night we host from couples nights to men’s nights have been well attended.”
He also credits his staff and superintendents for transforming a good golf course into a really good golf course. They’ve made a commitment to put more manpower on the course to manage the greens by watering them often just to keep them cool.
When it comes to course difficulty, Butts says they can make the course hard when they want it to be hard, but more importantly, they want everyone to be able to find every shot they hit and enjoy their round.
Butts and his crew also pride themselves in being able to instruct golfers of any age and skill level in their state-of-the art PGA Learning Center. It features two indoor/outdoor golf simulators that track and video record every swing from multiple angles to breakdown every motion of the swing to give accurate critiquing and instruction.
But, of course, will all of the many things that Drake Creek has to offer, Butts and his staff are just glad to be able to do what they love on a daily basis and provide a fun and competitive atmosphere to get out on the golf course. They encourage members and non-members alike to come out for a casual round of golf or enter one of their many regular special event nights that can all be found at www.drakecreek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.