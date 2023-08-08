A new course and tournament record was set over the weekend during the West Kentucky Open at Drake Creek Golf Club. Professional Brendon Doyle from Louisville, Kentucky shot a combined 126 over the two day tournament, breaking the previous tournament record held by last year’s champion, Fred Meyer, by three strokes.
Doyle got off to a hot start on Saturday, shooting a 64 and earning himself a one stroke lead over Meyer headed into the final day. All eyes were on the duo as they made the turn onto the back nine, both in a position to touch the course record. It was Doyle who prevailed though, breaking the course record with a 62 to secure his first place victory on Sunday.
