Dove day: Upland hunters’ big opener nears (for those with shotshells)

If tradition stands up to modernity, Wednesday will bring an invasion of sorts to the fields of our landscape.
That day ushers in September, and Sept. 1, if nothing else, is the opening day of the mourning dove hunting season in Kentucky and elsewhere. The first day of dove season is quite a deal on the sporting calendar.
Kentucky’s 2021-22 hunting year is rife with dove hunting opportunities. The season is divided into three segments, Sept. 1 to Oct. 26, Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 and Dec. 18 to Jan. 9. That is 90 days of dove hunting.
Doves being the most popular of all upland and migratory game birds, the season draws oodles of participants. But of the thousands of dove hunters, few or even none may be in the field on any given dove season day in January, December or November. There really won’t be many hunting doves on a random day in October.
Most dove hunting takes place early on in the season, in the first two or three weeks, especially on the weekends.
The most remarkable round of participation, however, is that of opening day. It is unusually crazy when Sept. 1 comes on a weekend day, but even when it is a weekday like this year’s Wednesday opener, things should be hopping.
Among dove hunters, Sept. 1 is like a national holiday, a birthday and a new toy all rolled into one. If undeniable obligations don’t prevent it, the first day of September puts them out in a field of cut sunflowers, millet, harvested corn, silage or even freshly mowed weeds — any legal scenario where mourning doves are going to want to feed.
Opening day doves are noted for their generous numbers around sumptuous feeding fields. They aren’t always there in droves, but hunters hope to find them that way.
Also, with no recent nasty experiences with mankind, opening day doves are minimally wary. Those present at a feeding area on Sept. 1 tend not to shy away from mere glimpses of people activity and they are more apt to fly in slower and straighter — at least until they have been blasted at a time or two.
Many variables including weather come into play, but all considered, opening day has the best chances of producing the maximum of dove sightings, action and perhaps dove harvest of the entire 90-day dove season. If not opening day, the first part of the season up to and including the first weekend can be expected to yield the best of what hunters seek.
What hunters incur this year in regulations this year will be a re-run of recent seasons. The harvest limit, the daily maximum bag for which so many aspire (but that of which so many fall short), remains 15 birds.
Shooting hours remain the same, albeit a bit confusing. That is, on opening day, Sept. 1, dove shooting can commence at 11 a.m. and continue until sunset anywhere it’s legal to hunt.
On public land, shooting hours continue like this through the rest of the first season segment, through Oct. 26. For the other two later season segments, public land shooting expands each day to 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
On private land, however, after that 11 a.m. start on opening day, all the remaining 89 days of hunting are open to shooting from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.
Hunters in this Kentucky dove season, like those in other states, very well may find themselves somewhat crimped in their wishes to continue sporting business as usual. An ongoing industry-wide ammunition shortage is set to take a plug out of hunting pursuits this year. Dove hunting is unique to other hunting pursuits because of the amount of shooting that is often involved. A successful firearms deer hunter might have a great year by only firing a single shot. That obviously wouldn’t cover any practice, but some people get by without that, too.
With a daily limit of doves at 15, even an incredibly efficient shooter goes through several shells. Most people aren’t all that efficient, so on a day when the birds are everywhere, it’s common for hunters to burn through two or three boxes of 25 rounds each.
Tweaked by fears of civil unrest, rising crime, government distrust and perhaps a few bad moon phases, there has been a run on buying guns and ammunition that has only increased to a fever pitch over the past year or so. Worsened by hoarders and bulk buyers for inflated resale, the ammo crush is driven by demand for self-defense calibers, especially .223/5.56mm rifle and 9mm handgun cartridges.
However, all ammunition has suffered some of the same plight. And nowadays, it has become iffy to find even light field load shotgun shells packing No. 7½ or 8 shot that is suitable for doves. And if you need less generic specialty shotshells like steel shot small game loads for doves on public lands where it is required (and lead shot is forbidden), you might need even better luck.
In this case, we might hear less shooting on opening day. With shotgun shells scarce and going for twice the price or more, some of those birds way out might start looking too far. Hunters might start waiting for more of those relative sure things before swiping at doves.
An ammunition shortage is troubling, but more shot selectivity in the dove fields wouldn’t be all bad.
