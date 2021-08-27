It was a night to remember for St. Mary senior Cade Fleming, starting with the night’s first goal and ending with the winning goal in double overtime.
On Thursday night, the St. Mary Vikings earned their first notch in the win column against the visiting Paducah Tilghman in a 3-2 victory.
“We started this season with a small amount of players,” St. Mary head coach Jesus Espinoza told The Sun. “However, about three to four of them are out sick this week. So we had to recruit some that had played before but had decided to play other sports. They all came through, helped, and I think it motivated the rest of the team.”
The night kicked off with Fleming scoring the first goal within the first 10 minutes of the match. Paducah Tilghman’s Nathanial Skinner returned the favor minutes later with the tying goal to make it 1-1.
With grit and aggression, the two teams continued to battle to break the tie in the first half. It wasn’t until four minutes to go when Skinner had the opportunity to give his team a 2-1 lead on a penalty kick.
Paducah Tilghman (0-5) kept the lead into the second half, with Skinner, Paul McKnight, and Myles Middleton pushing themselves to prevent the Vikings (1-2) from tying it up or taking the lead.
As the clock ticked to the 14-minute mark, St. Mary saw an opportunity and took it with Aidan Hrdlicka, tying it at 2-2.
The tie remained as the referee blew the whistle, and overtime began. Unfortunately, despite several heart-stopping moments, neither team could muster up a goal in the first overtime.
As double-overtime kicked off, the Blue Tornado and Vikings were neck and neck, shin to shin as both sides of the fan section cheered into the night. With less than 20 seconds left in the match, Fleming secured the first Viking win of the season, greeted by teammates with open arms in celebration.
