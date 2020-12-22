CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A double-digit lead evaporated in the Dunn Center on Monday night, as Murray State fell at Austin Peay 74-70 to remain winless on the road in the 2020-21 season.
Up 55-45 after a concerted 8-0 run orchestrated by Tevin Brown (18 points, 8-for-14 shooting, five assists), the Governors fought back and grabbed their first lead since 5-4 at 61-60 — a 16-5 run capped by APSU senior forward Terry Taylor.
Taylor didn’t have his first basket until the 7:41 mark of the first half, but finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting from the field. He had 22 points and four offensive rebounds in the second half alone — a span of 20 minutes the Racers were outrebounded 18-11.
The little things, once again, added up on the road for the Racers.
MSU shot a sensational 60% from the field and outscored the Governors 46-30 in the paint. But 3-for-17 shooting from the arc — including 0-for-8 in a frigid second half — served as mostly empty possessions. Brown missed a pair of game-tying tries from deep in the final 90 seconds of regulation.
The Racers (4-3, 1-1 OVC) were outrebounded 31-23, including 15-4 offensively, and were outscored in second-chance points 11-0.
Austin Peay came away with only seven steals, but the Racers committed 18 turnovers (11 unforced), which the Governors turned into 22 points. Demond Robinson and Brown each had five turnovers, and the Racers committed some form of a turnover on 26.9% of its possessions on the night.
Four Racers scored in double figures: Brown, Justice Hill (17 points, 5-for-10 shooting, three steals, three assists, three rebounds), KJ Williams (13 points, three rebounds) and DaQuan Smith (10 points, 4-for-7 shooting).
MSU was outscored 16-10 in the final 7:32 of regulation, shooting 3-for-7 while committing three turnovers.
Sophomore guard DJ Peavy added 11 points for the Governors, including a late transition 3-pointer in the left corner to cut Peay’s deficit to 57-56 with 8:43 left to play. Freshman guard Tai’Reon Joseph had 10 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half.
Eight Racers scored in the first half, led by Hill’s 11 points on 3-for-6 shooting from the floor, 2-for-3 shooting from the arc and 3-for-4 shooting from the stripe. Williams and Brown each had seven points, Smith had six, and Devin Gilmore (six points, six rebounds), Robinson, Chico Carter and Brion Whitley each had a basket.
MSU shot 63% in the first 20 minutes, too, carving a 22-10 paint advantage. But the Governors held behind 10 early points from Joseph (3-for-5 from the arc), and Taylor had eight points six rebounds and two assists before the break — nailing back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 34-30 and 37-33.
Jordyn Adams — Austin Peay’s 2020 OVC “Freshman of the Year” — missed his third-straight game of the season, due to a nagging hip injury.
