Through one month of play, the spring 2021 softball season seemed to be moving seamlessly.
And just as things seemed to be going too good, mother nature reared her ugly head.
Following a 13-day break due to rainy weather and wet field conditions, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals returned to play on Monday night hosting Paducah Tilghman.
While sometimes a break can be a good thing, the Lady Cardinals experienced the opposite effect as their bats went silent in a 7-2 loss to the Lady Blue Tornado.
In addition to their poor performance at the plate on Monday, the Lady Cardinals struggled defensively, coughing up a costly six errors.
One bright spot for Mayfield came late against Paducah Tilghman as seventh grader Lex Feagin continued her hot streak, crushing a two-run blast to left field in the bottom of the sixth.
Lady Blue Tornado senior pitcher Nikayla Donaldson did it all against Mayfield.
Donaldson tossed six innings of two run, six hit ball, striking out four batters and walking one.
At the plate, Donaldson went 3-for-4 with an RBI double.
Paducah Tilghman moves to 8-12 on the season while Mayfield drops to 6-6.
