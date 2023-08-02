Don Walker

Former Marshall County boys soccer coach has been called back as interim coach for the 2023 soccer season.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

Marshall County Schools has announced that Don Walker will be the interim coach of the Marshall County boys soccer team through the remainder of the current season.

Walker coached boys soccer at Marshall County for 21 years (1989-2010). Walker was also an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Marshall County during his time with the district.

