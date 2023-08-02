Marshall County Schools has announced that Don Walker will be the interim coach of the Marshall County boys soccer team through the remainder of the current season.
Walker coached boys soccer at Marshall County for 21 years (1989-2010). Walker was also an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Marshall County during his time with the district.
