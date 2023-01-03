Hannah McKay

Junior Hannah McKay nearly had a double-double in the Racers first game of 2023 with nine points and nine rebounds in their 67-48 win over Valparaiso on New Years Day.

 BY DAVID EATON/MSU Athletics

The Murray State women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

Up by just three points at the end of the fourth quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter by outscoring the Beacons, 21-5, in the period. Murray State did not allow a field goal from 1:08 remaining in the third quarter to 1:37 remaining in the fourth. Part of the scoreless stretch, included a 16-0 by Murray State that lasted over six minutes.

