MAYFIELD — For part of the day on both Saturday and Sunday, Carter Dodson was working behind the counter of the pro shop at Mayfield-Graves Country Club. The rest of the time, he was front and center on the course.
Dodson, who was in the hunt for the 2020 West Kentucky Amateur Sunday with 2018 champion Trent Johnson and Steve Cope, overcame a double bogey on the par 4, No. 15 and birdie-bogey-pared his way down the stretch to take the 76th WKA trophy.
The former Mayfield High School golfer and current Kentucky Wesleyan striker led the first round with a 69 — the only sub-par round in the Open Division Saturday — and finished Sunday with a 3-over-par 73 for a two-day 142 total.
While Dodson has played his home course numerous times and competed in the WKA four times before, winning the tournament was a sweet victory.
“I’ve been up here since I was a kid, watching it for years. It means a lot to finally get to win,” he said. “I’ll be here the rest of my life playing this course. It’s pretty fun.”
Dodson opened Sunday with a birdie but hit into a double bogey on the par 4, No. 4 hole and made the turn at 1-over-par 35.
“The driver got a little loose,” he admitted. “A couple of holes, I started 4 iron off the tee, just to put myself in play.”
Johnson, who was two strokes back after Saturday’s round, bogeyed the second and ninth holes Sunday, which were sandwiched around three birdies to make the turn at 1-under on the day.
He played par golf and was two strokes up on Dodson after 15, but missed a par putt on No. 16 to tie Dodson with his birdie putt. Over the final two holes, however, Johnson double-bogeyed both for his third-place 71-74—145 finish.
Cope, who finished second with his 71-73—144, recorded four birdies on the front nine then fought off a triple-bogey on no. 15 with par-bogey-par to close out his Sunday round.
Being on the clock earlier and then hoisting the Amateur’s trophy later, Dodson has admittedly earned some time off for himself.
“I get next weekend off,” he said.
West Kentucky Amateur
Open Division
Carter Dodson 69-73—142
Steve Cope 71-73—144
Trent Johnson 71-74—145
Graham Crouch 72-74—146
Lance Davis 73-73—146
First Flight Winner
Collins Dodson 76-68—144
Second Flight Winner
Justin Hall 81-76—157
Third Flight Winner
Josh Roy 86-82—168
Senior Division
Championship Flight Winner
Tommy Thomas 73-71—144
First Flight Winner
Sam Willett 80-71—151
