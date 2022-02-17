First District at Fulton City:
Girls Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
Carlisle County vs. Fulton City 2 p.m.
Fulton County vs. Hickman County 5 p.m.
Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6:30 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
Carlisle County vs. Fulton City 3:30 p.m.
Fulton County vs. Hickman County 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 6:30 p.m.
Second District at St. Mary
Girls Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
Paducah Tilghman vs. Community Christian Academy 1 p.m.
Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 7 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
McCracken County vs. St. Mary 3:30 p.m.
Paducah Tilghman vs. Community Christian Academy 6 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 7 p.m.
Third District at Graves County
Girls Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19 Ballard Memorial vs. Mayfield 4 p.m.
Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19 Ballard Memorial vs. Graves County 6 p.m.
Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 7:30 p.m.
Fourth District at Calloway County
Girls Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
Marshall County vs. Murray 1 p.m.
Calloway County vs. Christian Fellowship 2:30 p.m.
Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6 p.m.
Boys Bracket
Saturday Feb. 19
Murray vs. Christian Fellowship 5 p.m.
Calloway County vs. Marshall County 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.