First District at Fulton City:

Girls Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

Carlisle County vs. Fulton City 2 p.m.

Fulton County vs. Hickman County 5 p.m.

Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6:30 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

Carlisle County vs. Fulton City 3:30 p.m.

Fulton County vs. Hickman County 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 6:30 p.m.

Second District at St. Mary

Girls Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

Paducah Tilghman vs. Community Christian Academy 1 p.m.

Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 7 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

McCracken County vs. St. Mary 3:30 p.m.

Paducah Tilghman vs. Community Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 7 p.m.

Third District at Graves County

Girls Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19 Ballard Memorial vs. Mayfield 4 p.m.

Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19 Ballard Memorial vs. Graves County 6 p.m.

Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 7:30 p.m.

Fourth District at Calloway County

Girls Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

Marshall County vs. Murray 1 p.m.

Calloway County vs. Christian Fellowship 2:30 p.m.

Monday Feb. 21 Championship game 6 p.m.

Boys Bracket

Saturday Feb. 19

Murray vs. Christian Fellowship 5 p.m.

Calloway County vs. Marshall County 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Feb. 22 Championship game 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In