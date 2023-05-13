On Monday afternoon across western Kentucky, high school baseball and softball teams within the First Region will battle to keep seasons alive as the postseason begins with tournaments for all four districts.
Each team will prepare for battle, looking to punch a ticket to the regional tournament, as long as the team makes it into the district championship — each held on Tuesday night at Fulton City High School, McCracken County High School, Graves County High School, and Murray High School’s baseball and softball fields.
Two softball teams are waiting to see who else will make it into the First Region tournament. Ballard Memorial’s Lady Bombers and the McCracken County Lady Mustangs earned byes in the first round of the Second and Third District tournaments, sending them directly to their respective district championships with a ticket to regionals.
Three baseball teams are waiting to see who else will make it alongside them into the First Region tournament. McCracken County, Graves County, and Marshall County earned byes in the first round of the Second, Third, and Fourth District tournaments, allowing them to punch a ticket to the district championship and a regional spot.
First District BaseballMay 15, 2023
(1) Hickman County (13-12) vs. (4) Fulton City (1-18)
(2) Carlisle County (20-12) vs. (3) Fulton County (8-14)
Second District BaseballMay 15, 2023
Location: Edward Jones Field
(2) Paducah Tilghman (18-9) vs. (3) St. Mary (14-9-1)
(1) McCracken County (23-10) vs. Winner
Third District BaseballMay 15, 2023
Location: Graves County High School
(2) Ballard Memorial (17-14) vs. (3) Mayfield (12-12)
(1) Graves County (18-13) vs. Winner
Fourth District BaseballMay 15, 2023
Location: Murray High School
(2) Murray (14-12) vs. (3) Calloway County (13-16)
(1) Marshall County (18-13) vs. Winner
First District SoftballMay 15, 2023
Location: Fulton City High School
(1) Carlisle County (14-13) vs. (4) Fulton City (0-15)
(2) Hickman County (12-15) vs. (3) Fulton County (3-18)
Second District SoftballMay 15, 2023
Location: Baptist Health Field
(2) Paducah Tilghman (19-10) vs. (3) Community Christian Academy (7-11)
(1) McCracken County (26-3) vs. Winner
Third District SoftballMay 15, 2023
Location: Graves County High School
(2) Graves County (12-12) vs. (3) Mayfield (6-18)
(1) Ballard Memorial (20-5) vs. Winner
Location: Murray High School
(1) Calloway County (13-13) vs. (4) Christian Fellowship (11-9)
(2) Marshall County (16-14) vs. (3) Murray (11-12)
