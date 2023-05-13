District matchups

The First Region will kick off the postseason on Monday night at Fulton City High School, McCracken County High School, Graves County High School, and Murray High School. District championship winners and runner-up teams will head to the First Region tournament, looking to represent the area in the 2023 KHSAA State Baseball and Softball tournaments held in Lexington.

 Photo courtesy of Brian O’Neill, Carlisle County Athletics

On Monday afternoon across western Kentucky, high school baseball and softball teams within the First Region will battle to keep seasons alive as the postseason begins with tournaments for all four districts.

Each team will prepare for battle, looking to punch a ticket to the regional tournament, as long as the team makes it into the district championship — each held on Tuesday night at Fulton City High School, McCracken County High School, Graves County High School, and Murray High School’s baseball and softball fields.

